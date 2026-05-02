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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Gopal Varma Praises Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’, Calls Him ‘Shivaji Maharaj Reincarnated’

Ram Gopal Varma Praises Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’, Calls Him ‘Shivaji Maharaj Reincarnated’

Ram Gopal Varma praises ‘Raja Shivaji’ as it opens strong at the box office, calling Riteish Deshmukh ‘Shivaji Maharaj reincarnated’.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 May 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raja Shivaji film achieves strong box office opening day.
  • Riteish Deshmukh praised for director and actor roles.
  • Ram Gopal Varma congratulates film's commercial success.
  • Marathi version leads with high occupancy and collections.

Raja Shivaji seems to have tapped into that very pulse. With packed shows and growing chatter, the film has not only drawn crowds but also caught the attention of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who didn’t hold back in applauding its early success.

ALSO READ: ‘Mere Favourite Artists Aise Hi Mar Gaye’: Samay Raina Roasts Badshah Mid-Flight, Tateeree Dig Goes Viral

Ram Gopal Varma Reacts to the Film’s Impact

Taking to social media, Ram Gopal Varma acknowledged the film’s strong start and lauded Riteish Deshmukh for pulling off a demanding dual role. He talked about the film’s growing momentum in theatres and its ability to command audience attention.

Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote, “Hey @geneliad CONGRATS on the way your #RajaShivaji is both SLASHING and SMASHING the BOXOFFICE .. @Riteishd both as DIRECTOR and ACTOR is creating MAYHEM in the THEATRES and he literally looks #ShivajiMaharaj REINCARNATED."

A Strong Opening At The Box Office

Released on May 1, Raja Shivaji wasted no time making its presence felt. The historical drama registered an impressive opening, collecting Rs 11.35 crore net on its first day across 6,192 shows. Its overall gross in India reached Rs 13.51 crore, signalling a solid start.

The film’s reception varied across regions, with the Marathi version leading the charge. It brought in Rs 8.00 crore and recorded a remarkable 68% occupancy, reflecting strong regional support. Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed Rs 3.35 crore, though with a relatively lower occupancy of 16%.

ALSO READ: Years Later, Former ACP Calls Shah Rukh Khan's 2012 Wankhede Controversy A 'Miscommunication'

Mixed Reviews, Yet Strong Footfall

Interestingly, the film’s critical reception has been somewhat divided. However, that hasn’t stopped audiences from turning up in large numbers. Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj appears to have struck a chord, drawing viewers into cinemas despite the mixed word-of-mouth.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Raja Shivaji perform on its opening day?

Raja Shivaji had an impressive opening, collecting Rs 11.35 crore net on its first day. The film had a solid start across 6,192 shows in India.

Which version of Raja Shivaji performed better?

The Marathi version of Raja Shivaji led the box office, earning Rs 8.00 crore with 68% occupancy. The Hindi version contributed Rs 3.35 crore with 16% occupancy.

What was Ram Gopal Varma's reaction to Raja Shivaji?

Ram Gopal Varma applauded Raja Shivaji's box office success and Riteish Deshmukh's dual role as director and actor. He tweeted that Deshmukh looked like Shivaji Maharaj reincarnated.

Did Raja Shivaji receive positive reviews?

The film received mixed critical reviews. However, this did not deter audiences, as the movie saw strong footfall in cinemas.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Gopal Varma Riteish Deshmukh ENtertainment News Raja Shivaji
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