Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji film achieves strong box office opening day.

Riteish Deshmukh praised for director and actor roles.

Ram Gopal Varma congratulates film's commercial success.

Marathi version leads with high occupancy and collections.

Raja Shivaji seems to have tapped into that very pulse. With packed shows and growing chatter, the film has not only drawn crowds but also caught the attention of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who didn’t hold back in applauding its early success.

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Ram Gopal Varma Reacts to the Film’s Impact

Hey @geneliad CONGRATS on the way your #RajaShivaji is both SLASHING and SMASHING the BOXOFFICE .. @Riteishd both as DIRECTOR and ACTOR is creating MAYHEM in the THEATRES and he literally looks #ShivajiMaharaj REINCARNATED 🙏💪🔥 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 1, 2026

Taking to social media, Ram Gopal Varma acknowledged the film’s strong start and lauded Riteish Deshmukh for pulling off a demanding dual role. He talked about the film’s growing momentum in theatres and its ability to command audience attention.

Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote, “Hey @geneliad CONGRATS on the way your #RajaShivaji is both SLASHING and SMASHING the BOXOFFICE .. @Riteishd both as DIRECTOR and ACTOR is creating MAYHEM in the THEATRES and he literally looks #ShivajiMaharaj REINCARNATED."

A Strong Opening At The Box Office

Released on May 1, Raja Shivaji wasted no time making its presence felt. The historical drama registered an impressive opening, collecting Rs 11.35 crore net on its first day across 6,192 shows. Its overall gross in India reached Rs 13.51 crore, signalling a solid start.

The film’s reception varied across regions, with the Marathi version leading the charge. It brought in Rs 8.00 crore and recorded a remarkable 68% occupancy, reflecting strong regional support. Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed Rs 3.35 crore, though with a relatively lower occupancy of 16%.

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Mixed Reviews, Yet Strong Footfall

Interestingly, the film’s critical reception has been somewhat divided. However, that hasn’t stopped audiences from turning up in large numbers. Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj appears to have struck a chord, drawing viewers into cinemas despite the mixed word-of-mouth.