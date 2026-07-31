President Murmu Hosts Bastar Tribal Delegation, Expresses Desire To Attend Bastar Dussehra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu hosted Bastar tribal delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President expressed desire to attend Bastar Dussehra, praising heritage.

Meeting highlighted Bastar's cultural identity and development progress.

Leaders lauded Bastar's growing recognition and tribal culture.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday welcomed a 209-member delegation from Chhattisgarh's Bastar region at Rashtrapati Bhavan, celebrating the area's rich tribal heritage, traditional leadership system and vibrant cultural legacy. The delegation, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, included winners of Bastar Pandum 2026, tribal leaders, Padma Shri awardees, artists, elected representatives and senior government officials.

In a special gesture, the President hosted a luncheon for the delegation and personally served food to every guest, underscoring her close connection with India's tribal communities. The interaction focused on Bastar's unique cultural traditions, folk arts and centuries-old governance system, with Murmu describing the region's heritage as a national treasure that deserves collective preservation. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Culture and Tourism Minister Rajesh Agrawal and senior administrative officials also accompanied the delegation.

President Expresses Wish To Attend Bastar Dussehra

During the interaction, President Murmu accepted an invitation from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to visit Bastar in the future and expressed her desire to participate in Bastar Dussehra and Bastar Pandum. Recalling her personal connection with tribal traditions, she said Bastar Dussehra held a special place in her heart and referred to the unique customs associated with the festival, including the wooden idol of Lord Jagannath.

Sharing a personal anecdote, the President said, "the Majhis are like members of her own family and that her father, too, was a Majhi." She noted that Bastar's traditional Majhi-Chalki system continues to strengthen social harmony, encourage community participation and preserve cultural values across generations.

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President Hails Bastar Pandum For Promoting Tribal Heritage

Praising Bastar Pandum, President Murmu described the festival as a vibrant platform showcasing Chhattisgarh's tribal culture, folk traditions and artistic heritage.

She said the event had helped bring Bastar's authentic cultural identity to both national and international audiences. According to the President, such initiatives encourage young people to remain connected to their roots while simultaneously boosting tourism, creating employment opportunities and supporting local economic growth.

She also expressed confidence that Bastar's artists, artisans and youth would continue protecting their cultural identity while contributing to the country's development.

Speaking about the region's transformation, the President observed that sustained development initiatives and public participation had helped Bastar emerge as a symbol of peace and progress. She appreciated improvements in roads, education, electricity, drinking water and other public infrastructure, calling the region's progress a matter of national pride.

She further acknowledged the contribution of Majhis and Chalkis, saying they play a vital role in strengthening ties between communities and the administration while safeguarding traditional customs.

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Amit Shah, Vishnu Deo Sai Laud Bastar's Growing Recognition

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah described the occasion as a historic celebration of India's tribal heritage. Reflecting on the event, he said, "Never Before Has Rashtrapati Bhavan Witnessed Such Grandeur of Bastar." He added that despite several visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, this was the first time he had seen such a large gathering of Bastar representatives dressed in their traditional attire within its premises.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the interaction a proud milestone for Chhattisgarh and the people of Bastar. He said programmes such as Bastar Pandum had elevated the profile of tribal culture across the country while creating greater opportunities for local artists and traditional art forms.

Highlighting President Murmu's affinity with tribal society, Sai said her guidance and encouragement would provide fresh momentum to preserving Bastar's cultural heritage. He reiterated his invitation to the President to visit the region, expressing confidence that her presence would further enhance Bastar's national recognition.

During the visit, the delegation also toured Rashtrapati Bhavan and learnt about several landmarks linked to India's constitutional and democratic history.

Chief Minister Sai also presented President Murmu with a commemorative artwork inspired by 'Jhitku-Mitki', a nearly 300-year-old Bastar folk legend symbolising love, sacrifice, devotion and social harmony. According to local tradition, Jhitku and Mitki are revered in the region as 'Khodiya Raja' and 'Gappa Dei', reflecting their enduring place in Bastar's cultural memory.