Years Later, Former ACP Calls Shah Rukh Khan's 2012 Wankhede Controversy A 'Miscommunication'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ex-police officer suggests 2012 Shah Rukh Khan Wankhede incident exaggerated.

Altercation stemmed from children playing and security guard's intervention.

Shah Rukh Khan denied allegations, citing concerns over children's treatment.

The ban was eventually lifted with a more gracious reflection.

More than a decade later, one of the Indian Premier League’s most talked-about controversies is back in the spotlight. Shah Rukh Khan’s explosive 2012 altercation at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium still sparks curiosity and debate.

Now, a former senior police officer has revisited that tense night, suggesting the entire episode may have been blown out of proportion. Was it really as dramatic as it seemed, or simply a case of crossed wires?

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A Night That Escalated Quickly

The incident, which unfolded after an IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, remains etched in cricketing folklore. Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Iqbal Shaikh, who was on duty in the area at the time, has now offered his perspective during a podcast appearance on Subhojit Ghosh’s YouTube channel.

Recalling the sequence of events, he said, “It was more of a miscommunication involving Shah Rukh Khan and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials. I was the divisional ACP of the area where Wankhede Stadium falls, which is why I was present there. When I reached the main gate, an MCA colleague informed me that Shah Rukh ne raada kar diya (Shah Rukh Khan was creating a scene). By then, the match had ended, most people had left, and even a few floodlights had been switched off."

What Triggered The Confrontation?

According to Shaikh, the situation began innocently but quickly spiralled. Shah Rukh, accompanied by children including his own, was reportedly playing on the field when a security guard intervened.

He explained, “Shah Rukh Khan and some children with him were playing on one side. A security guard objected and blew a whistle, which upset him. There was some exchange of words, and then MCA officials also intervened. The argument became heated, and the atmosphere was worsening when I stepped in… I immediately escorted Shah Rukh out of the stadium to prevent the situation from escalating further. I told him directly, ‘Sir, please step outside.’ Otherwise, things could have worsened unnecessarily.”

Ban, Allegations And Denial

What followed was swift and severe. The Mumbai Cricket Association imposed a five-year ban on Shah Rukh Khan from entering Wankhede Stadium and its premises after the altercation. The decision came amid claims that the actor had attempted to force his way onto the ground and behaved aggressively with security staff.

At the time, Shah Rukh strongly refuted these allegations. Reports suggested he maintained his reaction stemmed from concerns over children, including his own, allegedly being mishandled by security personnel.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Own Words

Speaking later on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor addressed the controversy candidly, saying, “I was very angry and upset… I told him, these are our kids and we are taking them. I just said this. There was a person there who said a word which I, as a Delhi person, felt like it was an abusive word. Even though the same word in Marathi is also rude. Thoda sa religious, galat tha woh (It was religious, it was wrong). I then lost my cool and I went to hit him.”

Years later, when the ban was lifted earlier than initially announced, Shah Rukh struck a more reflective tone. Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “My gentle father-in-law made me realise how little it matters who was right or who was wrong. What matters is grace. Thanks MCA for your graciousness.”