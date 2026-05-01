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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRahul Roy And Vanita Return With NEW Dance Video Set To Aashiqui Song Nazar Ke Samne: WATCH

Rahul Roy And Vanita Return With NEW Dance Video Set To Aashiqui Song Nazar Ke Samne: WATCH

Rahul Roy, in a detailed Instagram post, revealed that he has been creating videos with Dr Vanita to cover ongoing legal expenses.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 May 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Roy and Dr. Vanita Desai released a new video recreating 'Nazar Ke Samne'.
  • The video features Roy and Desai with a rose, evoking romantic Aashiqui charm.
  • Roy addresses online mockery, citing financial compulsions and health needs.
  • He appeals for genuine work, not ridicule, to manage legal matters.

Rahul Roy and Dr Vanita Desai continue to release new music videos despite being mocked online. Even as criticism grows, several Bollywood figures, including Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, and Anupam Kher, have extended their support. Their latest video features the iconic Aashiqui track Nazar Ke Samne, originally sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu. 

Rahul Roy, Vanita’s Video Goes Viral

Dr Vanita Ghadhage Desai shared a new dance video featuring Rahul Roy on Instagram. The post was uploaded without any caption or tags, letting the visuals speak for themselves.

ALSO READ| Rahul Roy Hits Back At Trolls Over Viral Dance Videos, Says ‘Help Me Find Work’ Amid Financial Struggles

The now-viral video opens to show Rahul Roy and Dr Vanita Ghadhage Desai standing against a scenic backdrop. As the video progresses, the two are seen sitting opposite each other, with Roy holding a rose, creating a romantic setting. The visuals then shift to moments of the actor holding her as they stand together.

In another sequence, Roy presents the rose to her before holding her hands, after which the duo breaks into a dance. The overall theme of the video appears to recreate the nostalgic charm of the original Aashiqui song, where Roy was seen romancing Anu Agarwal.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

Social Media Reactions Pour In

The video quickly gained traction online shortly after being posted. Several users shared their reactions in the comments section.

“Rahul Roy great actor,” wrote one user.

“Bhot khoob,” commented another.

ALSO READ| ‘I’m Not Going To Do That Again’: Aashiqui Actor Rahul Roy On Viral Dance Videos With Influencer

“Zabardast entry Rahul sir,” read a third comment.

“That is very kind of you! Rahul Roy certainly holds a special place in the hearts of the 90s generation, and it's wonderful to see the lasting respect and love for him. Thank you medam for your Support,” said another user.

“You are great, sir,” added one more.

Rahul Roy Responds to Trolls

Amid criticism, Rahul Roy addressed the trolling through a detailed Instagram note, explaining that his recent work comes out of compulsion. He appealed to people to support him with meaningful opportunities instead of mocking him.

“I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today - they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you,” Rahul Roy said in an Instagram post.

He added, “If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.”

Roy also spoke about his health, revealing that he suffered a brain stroke in November 2020 while shooting in Kargil due to extreme weather conditions.

“And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me,” he concluded.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Rahul Roy and Dr. Vanita Desai releasing new music videos?

Rahul Roy and Dr. Vanita Desai are releasing new music videos to generate income for Rahul to cover legal expenses. He stated these are ongoing financial obligations from before his brain stroke.

How have Bollywood figures responded to Rahul Roy and Dr. Vanita Desai's videos?

Several Bollywood figures, including Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, and Anupam Kher, have shown their support for Rahul Roy and Dr. Vanita Desai despite online criticism.

What is Rahul Roy's response to online mockery?

Rahul Roy has addressed trolling by explaining his work is out of compulsion due to financial needs. He requests meaningful work opportunities instead of mockery.

What happened to Rahul Roy recently?

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November 2020 while shooting in Kargil due to extreme weather conditions. He emphasizes the importance of staying active for his mental well-being.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Viral Video Aashiqui Rahul Roy Dance Video Vanita
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