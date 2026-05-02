Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Academy revises rules, focusing on human authorship in AI use.

International films gain new Oscar eligibility paths via festivals.

Actors can now receive multiple Oscar nominations in one category.

Technical and voting rules adjusted for fairness and integrity.

The road to the Oscars just got a lot more interesting. With the 2027 Academy Awards on the horizon, the Academy is reworking long-debated rules, tackling artificial intelligence head-on, opening doors wider for global cinema, and quietly rewriting how acting nominations work. But what do these changes really mean for filmmakers and stars chasing that golden statuette?

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Academy Addresses AI

For the first time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has formally stepped into the AI debate. Rather than banning the technology outright, the new rules take a measured approach, one that keeps human creativity firmly in focus.

The guidelines make it clear that AI tools will neither boost nor damage a film’s chances during nominations. Instead, voters will weigh how much of the work is genuinely driven by human authorship. The Academy has also reserved the right to seek further details about how AI was used in any project.

“Humans have to be at the center of the creative process,” said academy president Lynette Howell Taylor. “As AI continues to evolve, our conversations around AI will do so along with that. But for the academy, we are always going to put human authorship at the center of our awards eligibility process.”

Notably, there’s no grey area in writing categories, screenplays must be entirely human-authored to be eligible.

International Films Get A Long-Awaited Boost

In a move that could reshape the global awards landscape, the Academy has expanded how international films can qualify. Previously dependent on country submissions, films can now also enter the race by winning top honours at major festivals.

This includes awards from Cannes, Venice, Toronto, Berlin, Busan and Sundance—effectively giving celebrated films a second route to Oscar consideration, even if they’re not officially backed by their home country.

“As we do every year, we made a lot of, we think, really smart and progressive changes,” film academy CEO Bill Kramer told The Associated Press. “Obviously, as the academy becomes more global, we need to think about how we are inviting international films into the Oscars conversation.”

Another notable shift is that films themselves and not countries, will now be recognised as nominees, with directors accepting the award on behalf of the creative team.

Acting Categories Open the Door to Multiple Nominations

One of the most talked-about updates lies in the acting categories. Performers can now be nominated more than once in the same category, provided both performances rank among the top five in votes.

Until now, even if an actor delivered multiple standout performances in a year, only the highest-voted role would make the cut. That restriction has been removed, bringing acting categories in line with others like directing.

In theory, this means a prolific year could see a single actor dominating nominations, though such a scenario remains unlikely.

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Smaller But Significant Rule Tweaks

Beyond the headline changes, several technical adjustments have also been introduced:

Casting awards will now allow up to three statuettes instead of two

Cinematography shortlists will expand to 20 films in the preliminary round

Makeup and hairstyling voters must attend at least one roundtable session

Visual effects voters must watch “before and after” reels to qualify for final voting

Original songs in end credits must overlap with at least the final 15 seconds of a film to qualify

These refinements, while less flashy, aim to tighten standards and improve voting integrity across categories.

The Academy has a long history of evolving alongside filmmaking, from the introduction of sound to CGI breakthroughs. This latest update feels like another turning point, shaped by globalisation and rapid technological change.