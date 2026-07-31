Shakira-Burna Boy’s ‘Dai Dai’ Rules Spotify For 24 Days, Nears 618M YouTube Views

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shakira, Burna Boy's anthem consistently topped Spotify Global for 24 days.

Track also leads YouTube charts, nearing 618 million global views.

Shakira's deep involvement fueled song's World Cup momentum.

Shakira and Burna Boy’s FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, ‘Dai Dai’, is turning into a global streaming powerhouse as the tournament draws closer. The track has remained at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global chart for 24 consecutive days, with 5.351 million streams recorded on its latest leading day. Its reach extends well beyond Spotify, with the song also spending 36 days at the top of YouTube’s worldwide music chart and approaching 618 million views. It has also climbed to No. 1 in several markets, adding to the momentum around a song built for football celebrations and a worldwide audience alike.

Spotify Global Dominance

‘Dai Dai’ has maintained its position at the top of Spotify’s Global chart for 24 days, underlining the song’s strong international appeal. On its latest dominant day, the track registered 5.351 million streams, giving Shakira and Burna Boy another major streaming milestone ahead of the World Cup.

The song’s performance has also stretched across multiple international markets. It has reportedly reached the top spot in dozens of countries and continues to perform strongly on major global charts, including Billboard Global Excl. US.

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YouTube And Worldwide Reach

The anthem’s momentum is not limited to audio streaming platforms. ‘Dai Dai’ has remained No. 1 on YouTube’s worldwide chart for 36 days and is now nearing 618 million views. That sustained run has helped the song establish itself as one of the major musical releases connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Its football-focused energy, combined with the star power of Shakira and Burna Boy, has given it a broad audience across different regions.

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Burna Boy On Shakira’s Involvement

Burna Boy recently spoke to Capital FM about how the collaboration came together and highlighted Shakira’s hands-on role in the track’s creation. According to the singer, she was deeply involved, pressing buttons and making calls throughout the process rather than simply lending her name to the project.

Burna Boy also revealed that Ed Sheeran gave him an early indication that the opportunity was coming, helping set the collaboration in motion. The partnership has now resulted in a World Cup anthem that is gaining traction well ahead of the tournament. With Spotify and YouTube numbers continuing to climb, ‘Dai Dai’ has already built substantial momentum before the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway. The coming weeks could push its global streaming figures even higher.