World-Famous Climber Nirmal Purja Feared Missing After Avalanche Hits Pakistan's Broad Peak

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English NewsNewsWorldNetflix's '14 Peaks' Climber Nirmal Purja Feared Missing After Avalanche Hits Pakistan's Broad Peak

Netflix's '14 Peaks' Climber Nirmal Purja Feared Missing After Avalanche Hits Pakistan's Broad Peak

World-famous mountaineer Nirmal Purja is feared missing after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram mountain range.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mountaineer Nirmal Purja feared missing after Broad Peak avalanche.
  • Avalanche struck a 10-member climbing team on Broad Peak Thursday.
  • Entire team out of communication; rescue operations are now mobilised.

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): World-famous mountaineer Nirmal Purja is feared missing following a massive avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan, CNN reported, citing a statement from the Alpine Club of Pakistan.
 


 The Nepal-born high-altitude climber gained global renown in 2019 after scaling all 14 of the world's peaks above 8,000 metres in slightly over six months.
 


 In an official release, the Alpine Club confirmed that it "has received deeply concerning reports of an avalanche that struck a team of climbers on Broad Peak" around noon on Thursday.
 


 Rising to an elevation of 8,047 metres, Broad Peak is situated in the Karakoram mountain range.
 


 According to initial details reported by CNN, the climbing party comprised 10 mountaineers, including citizens of Pakistan, Oman, China, and the United States.
 


 Stressing the seriousness of the event, the official announcement noted that "the entire team has reportedly been out of communication since the avalanche".
 


 The mountaineering association stated that it was "in constant contact with the highest government authorities and all relevant agencies to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation".
 


 Authorities are attempting to mobilise emergency operations.
 


 CNN reported that "every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and all available rescue resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions". 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Nirmal Purja?

World-famous mountaineer Nirmal Purja is feared missing after a massive avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan. The Alpine Club of Pakistan has confirmed these concerning reports.

Where did the avalanche occur?

A massive avalanche occurred on Broad Peak, located in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan. This peak rises to an elevation of 8,047 metres.

How many climbers were affected by the avalanche?

The climbing party comprised 10 mountaineers, including citizens from Pakistan, Oman, China, and the United States. The entire team has been out of communication since the avalanche.

Are rescue operations being mobilized?

The Alpine Club of Pakistan is in constant contact with authorities to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation. Efforts are being made to mobilize helicopter support and all available rescue resources.

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Avalanche Pakistan Nirmal Purja Broad Peak
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