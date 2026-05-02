Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Samay Raina roasted rapper Badshah on a flight.

Raina joked about Badshah's small private jet.

He also referenced Badshah's 'Tateeree' song controversy.

The exchange showed their easy camaraderie and humor.

A now-viral clip captures Samay Raina and Badshah aboard a Thailand-bound flight, but it’s not the luxury that grabs attention, it’s the comedy. In the video, Raina holds nothing back, dropping a dark, unexpected punchline that catches everyone off guard and instantly steals the moment.

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A Mid-Air Roast That Took Off Instantly

Samay X Badshah 😂



Samay Raina roasting Badshah and his private Jet in his signature comic style. pic.twitter.com/XM0ZwTjuZL — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 2, 2026

In a video shared on May 1, Samay Raina is seen stepping onto Badshah’s private aircraft, but instead of admiration, he greets the moment with suspicion and humour. Eyeing the relatively small jet, he wastes no time turning it into material.

"Yeh kaisi flight hai bhai?"

The tone quickly shifts from curious to cutting, as he follows it up with a line that lands like a shockwave, "Mere saare favourite artists aise hi mar gaye hain."

The remark, dark and daring, leaves Badshah momentarily stunned before he bursts into laughter, clearly taking the jab in stride.

Badshah’s Comeback Keeps the Banter Alive

Rather than shutting it down, Badshah leans into the joke, responding with a witty comeback that keeps the energy playful.

He says, "Isi din ke liye maine kuch gande gaane bhi banaye the."

The exchange captures an easy camaraderie between the two, with neither holding back.

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‘Tateeree’ Controversy Resurfaces In The Roast

Samay doesn’t stop at aviation humour. He steers the conversation towards Badshah’s past controversy around the song ‘Tateeree’, which had triggered widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals.

Staying true to his no-filter style, he questions the rapper’s public apology with a pointed remark, "Aap ko toh darr hi nahi lagta hai bhai. Toh maafi kyu maangi?"

The video has since gained rapid traction online, with viewers praising the natural chemistry and unapologetic back-and-forth between the two entertainers. The timing only adds to the buzz, as Samay Raina is also set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Ranveer Allahbadia.

The episode, streaming on Netflix from May 2, already carries its own share of controversy, making this viral moment feel like a perfectly timed prelude.