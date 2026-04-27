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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJackky Bhagnani Holds His Ears, Says Sorry As Rakul Preet Singh Mocks ‘Situationship’ Remark: WATCH

Jackky Bhagnani Holds His Ears, Says Sorry As Rakul Preet Singh Mocks ‘Situationship’ Remark: WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh jokingly reacts to Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark in a viral Instagram video as the couple laugh off social media chatter.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rakul Preet Singh humorously addressed Jackky Bhagnani's
  • She teased her husband in an Instagram video about the viral phrase.
  • Jackky apologized, clarifying his original statement about their marriage.
  • The couple, married since February 2024, decided to laugh it off.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have turned a social media storm into a light-hearted moment. After Jackky’s recent “situationship” remark about their marriage triggered online discussion, Rakul responded with humour in a fresh Instagram Stories clip that quickly caught attention.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Tears Up At Son Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Event, Calls Sai Pallavi ‘Best Actress’

Rakul’s Playful Dig At Jackky

In the video, Rakul can be heard teasing her husband over the now-viral phrase. She said, "Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na (I have told you so many times that we are millennials, and there is no need to be a Gen Z. Didn't I)?"

Standing beside her, Jackky reacted by holding his ears and apologising. He said, "Sorry." He then added, “Magar maine aise nahi bola tha (But I had not intended it in that way)!"

Rakul replied, "I know, but the world needs to know! But theek hai (it is okay), considering that you guys are not stopping, we thought, let us also laugh about it!"

She captioned the post: "Ho gaya aap log ka bhi ab… laugh about it and move on."

What Jackky Originally Said

The remark came during an appearance on the YouTube channel Zingabad, when Jackky was asked about his relationship with Rakul.

He said, "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss Sirf 3 Cheezon Se Chalta Hai': Rakhi Sawant Credits Herself, Farhana Bhatt And Shiv Thakare

Goa Wedding And Marriage Journey

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa in February 2024. Their wedding celebrations included both an Anand Karaj ceremony and a Sindhi wedding.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rakul Preet Singh playfully tease Jackky Bhagnani on Instagram?

Rakul teased Jackky because of his recent 'situationship' remark about their marriage, which caused a stir online. She humorously pointed out that they are millennials and don't need to adopt Gen Z terms.

What did Jackky Bhagnani originally say about his relationship with Rakul Preet Singh?

While appearing on a YouTube channel, Jackky described his relationship with Rakul as a 'situationship,' explaining they are married and exclusive but can talk about anything.

When and where did Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani get married?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa in February 2024. Their wedding celebrations included both Anand Karaj and Sindhi ceremonies.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
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Viral Video Jackky Bhagnani Rakul Preet Singh ENtertainment News
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