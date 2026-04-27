Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakul Preet Singh humorously addressed Jackky Bhagnani's

She teased her husband in an Instagram video about the viral phrase.

Jackky apologized, clarifying his original statement about their marriage.

The couple, married since February 2024, decided to laugh it off.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have turned a social media storm into a light-hearted moment. After Jackky’s recent “situationship” remark about their marriage triggered online discussion, Rakul responded with humour in a fresh Instagram Stories clip that quickly caught attention.

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Rakul’s Playful Dig At Jackky

#RakulPreetSingh playfully teased her husband over the "situationship" comment, saying,



"How many times do I have to tell you? We’re millennials, we don’t need to act like Gen Z." pic.twitter.com/P3o1UYnlc9 — Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) April 27, 2026

In the video, Rakul can be heard teasing her husband over the now-viral phrase. She said, "Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na (I have told you so many times that we are millennials, and there is no need to be a Gen Z. Didn't I)?"

Standing beside her, Jackky reacted by holding his ears and apologising. He said, "Sorry." He then added, “Magar maine aise nahi bola tha (But I had not intended it in that way)!"

Rakul replied, "I know, but the world needs to know! But theek hai (it is okay), considering that you guys are not stopping, we thought, let us also laugh about it!"

She captioned the post: "Ho gaya aap log ka bhi ab… laugh about it and move on."

What Jackky Originally Said

The remark came during an appearance on the YouTube channel Zingabad, when Jackky was asked about his relationship with Rakul.

He said, "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

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Goa Wedding And Marriage Journey

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa in February 2024. Their wedding celebrations included both an Anand Karaj ceremony and a Sindhi wedding.