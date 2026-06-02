Mamata Hits Streets In Kolkata, Threatens TMC Will Protest In Delhi If Blocked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee leads protest against attacks on TMC leaders.

Protest targets alleged intimidation of leaders post-poll.

Banerjee vows wider agitation, warns against suppression.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a protest in Kolkata against alleged attacks on senior party leaders, including her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee and fellow MP Kalyan Banerjee. The demonstration, held at Rani Rashmoni Avenue, comes amid escalating political tensions in the state following a series of post-poll violence-related incidents.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee reaches Kolkata's Rani Rashmoni Avenue to hold a protest over attacks on party leaders, including her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and other issues. pic.twitter.com/OTdGnaoMaa June 2, 2026

Tribute Before Protest

Ahead of the demonstration, Mamata Banerjee visited the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, accompanied by senior TMC leaders Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee. The party chief offered floral tributes and was seen holding a copy of the Constitution before proceeding to the protest venue.

The TMC has organised the agitation to highlight what it claims are targeted attacks on its leaders during visits to areas affected by post-poll violence. The protest follows reports of attacks on Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee while they were carrying out political engagements in different parts of the state.

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Mamata Warns Of Wider Agitation

Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the incidents, describing them as examples of “absurd and authoritarian conduct”. Referring to the alleged assault on Abhishek Banerjee, she questioned the treatment meted out to a senior opposition leader and accused authorities of attempting to suppress dissent.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee holds a protest at Kolkata's Rani Rashmoni Avenue over attacks on party leaders, including her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and other issues.



Party MP Kalyan Banerjee is also present here. pic.twitter.com/2DZOGLajXB — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

She also rejected suggestions that such incidents could weaken the party, asserting that attempts to intimidate or influence TMC legislators and MPs would only strengthen the organisation.

Warning of a broader agitation, Banerjee said the party would proceed with its protest regardless of restrictions and could extend demonstrations to Delhi if denied permission in Kolkata.

The controversy intensified after Abhishek Banerjee alleged that he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs during a visit to South 24 Parganas, suffering an eye injury. Separately, Kalyan Banerjee claimed he survived an “attempt to murder” near Chanditala Police Station while submitting a deputation.

Meanwhile, police have arrested five people in connection with the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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