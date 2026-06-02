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HomeEducationCBSE OSM Row: Govt Transfers Chairman, Secretary; Probe Panel Formed

CBSE OSM Row: Govt Transfers Chairman, Secretary; Probe Panel Formed

The statement further noted that the chairperson of the committee has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other offices whenever required.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBSE officials face transfers amid procurement inquiry.
  • One-member committee to probe on-screen marking system.
  • Inquiry committee to submit report within one month.

Senior CBSE officials, including Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta are facing a transfer order, amid indications of administrative action.

The Centre has constituted a One-Member Committee to inquire into matters related to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

According to the official statement, the committee will be chaired by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission.

Committee To Examine Procurement Process

“A One-Member Committee has been constituted to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE),” the statement said.

The statement further noted that the chairperson of the committee has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other offices whenever required.

“The chairperson of the Committee is empowered to obtain the assistance of officers from other offices, as required,” it said.

Capacity Building Commission To Provide Support

The government also stated that secretarial assistance to the committee will be provided by the Capacity Building Commission.

“Secretarial assistance to the Committee will be provided by the Capacity Building Commission,” the statement added.

Report To Be Submitted Within One Month

The committee has been asked to submit its report within one month to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

ALSO READ: CBSE Says Revaluation Portal Facing Cyberattack Attempts Amid Heavy Student Traffic

“The Committee will submit its report within a month to the Department of Personnel & Training,” the official statement said.

ALSO READ: CBSE Opens Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal After Delays; Here's How Students Can Now Apply Online

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why have senior CBSE officials been transferred?

Senior CBSE officials are facing transfer orders amid indications of administrative action. This follows the constitution of a committee to inquire into procurement matters.

What is the purpose of the One-Member Committee?

The committee has been formed to inquire into matters related to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the CBSE. It will investigate these procurement processes.

Who is heading the One-Member Committee?

The One-Member Committee is chaired by S. Radha Chauhan, who is also the Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. She will lead the inquiry.

When is the committee expected to submit its report?

The committee has been given one month to submit its findings. The report will be submitted to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE Breaking News ABP Live Rahul Singh OSM Row Himanshu Gupta New CBSE Chairman
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