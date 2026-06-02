CBSE OSM Row: Govt Transfers Chairman, Secretary; Probe Panel Formed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBSE officials face transfers amid procurement inquiry.

One-member committee to probe on-screen marking system.

Inquiry committee to submit report within one month.

Senior CBSE officials, including Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta are facing a transfer order, amid indications of administrative action.

The Centre has constituted a One-Member Committee to inquire into matters related to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

A One-Member Committee has been constituted to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).



(1) The Committee will be chaired by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building… pic.twitter.com/JfN5VqYZ2f — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

According to the official statement, the committee will be chaired by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission.

Committee To Examine Procurement Process

“A One-Member Committee has been constituted to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE),” the statement said.

The statement further noted that the chairperson of the committee has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other offices whenever required.

“The chairperson of the Committee is empowered to obtain the assistance of officers from other offices, as required,” it said.

Capacity Building Commission To Provide Support

The government also stated that secretarial assistance to the committee will be provided by the Capacity Building Commission.

“Secretarial assistance to the Committee will be provided by the Capacity Building Commission,” the statement added.

Report To Be Submitted Within One Month

The committee has been asked to submit its report within one month to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

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“The Committee will submit its report within a month to the Department of Personnel & Training,” the official statement said.

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