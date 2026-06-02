Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Further talks expected; press conference soon scheduled.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday held a series of high-level meetings with the party’s central leadership in New Delhi amid intense speculation over his political future. According to sources, Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and senior organisational leader B L Santhosh to discuss issues surrounding reports of his resignation. While discussions on the matter took place, sources told ABP Live that Annamalai has not formally submitted any resignation letter. More talks are expected, with a press conference by the Tamil Nadu leader likely within the next two days.

Delhi Meetings

According to sources, Annamalai's engagements with the BJP leadership culminated in a meeting with Amit Shah. The discussions reportedly focused on speculation surrounding his resignation and his future role within the party.

Sources clarified that despite widespread reports suggesting Annamalai had stepped down, no formal resignation has been tendered so far. "There isn't anything like a resignation letter," sources told ABP Live, dismissing claims that the process had already been completed.

Further discussions between Annamalai and BJP president Nitin Nabin are expected later on Tuesday night, with the issue remaining under active consideration within the party leadership.

Also Read: Is BJP Creating A New B-Team In Tamil Nadu? Buzz Around Annamalai's Separate Political Outfit

Future Plans Under Watch

Annamalai is expected to return to Tamil Nadu and address the media either on Wednesday or Thursday. Party insiders believe his upcoming press conference could provide clarity on the speculation that has surrounded him in recent weeks.

The former state BJP chief has been at the centre of political chatter since he was replaced by Nainar Nagendran as Tamil Nadu BJP president. Questions over his future intensified after the BJP revived its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Annamalai also chose not to contest the Assembly polls despite expectations among supporters in the Coimbatore region that he would enter the fray. Before leaving for Delhi, he hinted that he would soon explain his position, telling reporters in Chennai to wait for two days before drawing conclusions.

His meeting with the BJP's top leadership comes against the backdrop of speculation that he could launch a separate political outfit in Tamil Nadu. However, neither Annamalai nor the BJP has made any official announcement, leaving political observers closely watching his next move.

Also Read: Annamalai Meets BJP Top Brass In Delhi Amid Buzz Over New Political Party