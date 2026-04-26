Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, and Shiv Thakare were honoured with the Best Entertainment of the Year Award at the Gulf Good News Awards 2026 in Dubai.
'Bigg Boss Sirf 3 Cheezon Se Chalta Hai': Rakhi Sawant Credits Herself, Farhana Bhatt And Shiv Thakare
Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt and Shiv Thakare were honoured with the Best Entertainment of the Year award at the Gulf Good News Awards 2026 in Dubai.
- Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, Shiv Thakare received Best Entertainment Award.
- Gulf Good News Awards celebrated Indian reality show culture.
- Bigg Boss stars highlighted entertainment, drama, audience connection.
- Award underscores reality TV's impact on Indian pop culture.
At the Gulf Good News Awards 2026 held in Dubai, television and reality stars Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, and Shiv Thakare were honoured with the Best Entertainment of the Year Award. The event turned into a lively celebration of Indian television’s reality show culture, especially the Bigg Boss legacy. All three winners, known for their strong presence in reality shows, spoke about entertainment, drama, and audience connection. Their victory highlighted how reality TV continues to shape modern Indian pop culture.
Rakhi, Farhana And Shiv Win Big Entertainment Honour
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the Best Entertainment of the Year Award at the Gulf Good News Awards 2026?
What is the significance of the award winners in relation to the Bigg Boss franchise?
All three winners, Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, and Shiv Thakare, are well-known faces from the Bigg Boss reality show, highlighting its continued influence on entertainment.
How did Rakhi Sawant react to winning the award?
Rakhi Sawant expressed her happiness and humorously stated that films in India are made for 'entertainment, entertainment and entertainment,' reflecting her signature style.
What does the success of these reality stars at the awards signify?
Their victory emphasizes how reality TV, particularly the Bigg Boss franchise, continues to be a significant force in shaping modern Indian pop culture and launching entertainment personalities.