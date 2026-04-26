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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Bigg Boss Sirf 3 Cheezon Se Chalta Hai': Rakhi Sawant Credits Herself, Farhana Bhatt And Shiv Thakare

'Bigg Boss Sirf 3 Cheezon Se Chalta Hai': Rakhi Sawant Credits Herself, Farhana Bhatt And Shiv Thakare

Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt and Shiv Thakare were honoured with the Best Entertainment of the Year award at the Gulf Good News Awards 2026 in Dubai.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, Shiv Thakare received Best Entertainment Award.
  • Gulf Good News Awards celebrated Indian reality show culture.
  • Bigg Boss stars highlighted entertainment, drama, audience connection.
  • Award underscores reality TV's impact on Indian pop culture.

At the Gulf Good News Awards 2026 held in Dubai, television and reality stars Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, and Shiv Thakare were honoured with the Best Entertainment of the Year Award. The event turned into a lively celebration of Indian television’s reality show culture, especially the Bigg Boss legacy. All three winners, known for their strong presence in reality shows, spoke about entertainment, drama, and audience connection. Their victory highlighted how reality TV continues to shape modern Indian pop culture.

Rakhi, Farhana And Shiv Win Big Entertainment Honour

The Gulf Good News Awards 2026 in Dubai turned into a Bigg Boss reunion moment as Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, and Shiv Thakare shared the stage after receiving the Best Entertainment of the Year Award. The trio, all popular faces from reality television, were honoured for their strong impact on entertainment-based shows.

Rakhi Sawant, during her acceptance speech at the Gulf Good News Awards 2026 in Dubai, made a bold and entertaining statement referring to the impact of fellow reality stars Farhana Bhatt and Shiv Thakare. She said, “Bigg Boss Reality Show sirf chalta hai Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt aur Shiv Thakare ke vajah se,” highlighting how, according to her, the show’s entertainment value is driven by their personalities. The remark instantly grabbed attention, with fans reacting to her trademark dramatic and humorous style on stage.

Rakhi Sawant, known for her bold personality, thanked the organisers and said, “I am very happy.” She added a humorous touch by saying that "In India films are made only because of three things, entertainment, entertainment and entertainment,” highlighting her trademark style of communication.

 
 
 
 
 
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Bigg Boss Faces Light Up Dubai Awards Night

Shiv Thakare, a well-known Bigg Boss Marathi winner and Bigg Boss 16 finalist, also expressed gratitude. According to reports, he has been one of the most recognised reality TV personalities in recent years, known for his journey from regional television to national fame.

Farhana Bhatt, who rose to fame through Bigg Boss 19, also shared the stage. She finished as the first runner-up in the show, gaining attention for her strong personality and outspoken nature.

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The biggest talking point of the evening was how all three stars represent different shades of the Bigg Boss universe, drama, strategy, and entertainment. Rakhi and Farhana, both known for their fiery presence on reality TV, were especially highlighted for keeping audiences engaged throughout their journeys.

Social media clips from the event show the stars smiling, posing, and celebrating their win together, making it a memorable moment for fans of Indian reality television. The award ceremony once again proved that the Bigg Boss franchise continues to be a major launchpad for entertainment personalities who dominate public attention even outside the show.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Best Entertainment of the Year Award at the Gulf Good News Awards 2026?

Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, and Shiv Thakare were honoured with the Best Entertainment of the Year Award at the Gulf Good News Awards 2026 in Dubai.

What is the significance of the award winners in relation to the Bigg Boss franchise?

All three winners, Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, and Shiv Thakare, are well-known faces from the Bigg Boss reality show, highlighting its continued influence on entertainment.

How did Rakhi Sawant react to winning the award?

Rakhi Sawant expressed her happiness and humorously stated that films in India are made for 'entertainment, entertainment and entertainment,' reflecting her signature style.

What does the success of these reality stars at the awards signify?

Their victory emphasizes how reality TV, particularly the Bigg Boss franchise, continues to be a significant force in shaping modern Indian pop culture and launching entertainment personalities.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Bigg Boss Contestants Bigg Boss Award Ceremony Shiv Thakare Dubai Event ENtertainment News Farhana Bhatt Gulf Good News Awards 2026
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