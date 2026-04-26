The Gulf Good News Awards 2026 in Dubai turned into a Bigg Boss reunion moment as Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt, and Shiv Thakare shared the stage after receiving the Best Entertainment of the Year Award. The trio, all popular faces from reality television, were honoured for their strong impact on entertainment-based shows.

Rakhi Sawant, during her acceptance speech at the Gulf Good News Awards 2026 in Dubai, made a bold and entertaining statement referring to the impact of fellow reality stars Farhana Bhatt and Shiv Thakare. She said, “Bigg Boss Reality Show sirf chalta hai Rakhi Sawant, Farhana Bhatt aur Shiv Thakare ke vajah se,” highlighting how, according to her, the show’s entertainment value is driven by their personalities. The remark instantly grabbed attention, with fans reacting to her trademark dramatic and humorous style on stage.

Rakhi Sawant, known for her bold personality, thanked the organisers and said, “I am very happy.” She added a humorous touch by saying that "In India films are made only because of three things, entertainment, entertainment and entertainment,” highlighting her trademark style of communication.

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Bigg Boss Faces Light Up Dubai Awards Night

Shiv Thakare, a well-known Bigg Boss Marathi winner and Bigg Boss 16 finalist, also expressed gratitude. According to reports, he has been one of the most recognised reality TV personalities in recent years, known for his journey from regional television to national fame.

Farhana Bhatt, who rose to fame through Bigg Boss 19, also shared the stage. She finished as the first runner-up in the show, gaining attention for her strong personality and outspoken nature.

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The biggest talking point of the evening was how all three stars represent different shades of the Bigg Boss universe, drama, strategy, and entertainment. Rakhi and Farhana, both known for their fiery presence on reality TV, were especially highlighted for keeping audiences engaged throughout their journeys.

Social media clips from the event show the stars smiling, posing, and celebrating their win together, making it a memorable moment for fans of Indian reality television. The award ceremony once again proved that the Bigg Boss franchise continues to be a major launchpad for entertainment personalities who dominate public attention even outside the show.