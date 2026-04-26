5 Government Benefits Rekha Receives As A Former MP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She also received housing and telephone during tenure.

Whenever the finest actresses of Hindi cinema are mentioned, Rekha’s name is always included. Along with her iconic film career, she is also known for her luxurious lifestyle. Interestingly, Rekha receives a monthly pension from the government and also enjoys several benefits like a railway pass and medical facilities.

Rekha As A Rajya Sabha MP

Rekha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and took oath as a Member of Parliament on May 3, 2012. Her six-year term ended on May 2, 2018. She was given a seat in the Upper House in recognition of her contribution to art and cinema. During her tenure, she often remained in the spotlight for her attendance.

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Pension Details

As a former Rajya Sabha MP, Rekha receives a monthly pension under government rules. According to reports, former members of either House of Parliament are entitled to around Rs 31,000 per month, along with an additional Rs 2,500 for each extra year of service. Based on this, Rekha receives approximately Rs 33,500 per month as a pension.

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Free Railway Pass

Rekha is entitled to travel anywhere across the country for free in First AC coaches on trains. If a companion travels with her, they can avail free travel in Second AC. For this, she needs to show her special identity card issued by the Secretariat.

Free Medical Facilities

Under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Rekha can avail free medical treatment at government hospitals as well as empanelled private hospitals. This allows her access to quality healthcare across the country without additional cost.

Special ID Card

Additionally, one person associated with Rekha is issued a special spouse ID card. This card allows official access to key buildings within the Parliament complex, including the library.

Housing And Telephone Facilities

During her tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, Rekha was provided with government accommodation and telephone facilities. After the completion of her term, these benefits were discontinued within about a month, as per the rules. However, as a former MP, she can continue to use some of these facilities privately by following due procedures and making the required payments.