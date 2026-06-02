CBSE Says Revaluation Portal Facing Cyberattack Attempts Amid Heavy Student Traffic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBSE revaluation portal withstood cyberattacks, serving 16,000+ students.

Malicious actors attempted DoS attacks, overwhelming portal with 1.5M hits.

Platform improved with extended session times based on student feedback.

The CBSE revaluation portal remained operational despite multiple cyberattack attempts on Tuesday, with more than 16,000 students successfully completing their submissions by 3 pm. According to an update from CBSE cybersecurity teams, the platform is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users.

Update from our Cybersecurity Teams:



The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users. As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions.



While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal… June 2, 2026

Attack Attempts Foiled

Officials said malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a series of cyberattacks. The latest denial-of-service (DoS) attack generated nearly 1.5 million hits on the portal within just two minutes. Cybersecurity teams also detected over one lakh attempts to gain unauthorised access to files.

Also Read: 'Why No Accountability?': Students Protest NEET Leak Outside Education Ministry, Demand Dharmendra's Resignation

Platform Tweaked

Based on feedback from students, CBSE has introduced further improvements to the portal, including extending session time limits to make the revaluation process smoother and more user-friendly.

Officials said monitoring remains in place and cybersecurity teams continue to respond to threats to ensure uninterrupted access for students using the platform.

Also Read: CBSE Opens Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal After Delays; Here's How Students Can Now Apply Online

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