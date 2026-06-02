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HomeEducationCBSE Says Revaluation Portal Facing Cyberattack Attempts Amid Heavy Student Traffic

CBSE Says Revaluation Portal Facing Cyberattack Attempts Amid Heavy Student Traffic

CBSE says its re-evaluation portal remains operational despite cyberattack attempts, with over 16,000 students completing submissions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBSE revaluation portal withstood cyberattacks, serving 16,000+ students.
  • Malicious actors attempted DoS attacks, overwhelming portal with 1.5M hits.
  • Platform improved with extended session times based on student feedback.

The CBSE revaluation portal remained operational despite multiple cyberattack attempts on Tuesday, with more than 16,000 students successfully completing their submissions by 3 pm. According to an update from CBSE cybersecurity teams, the platform is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users.

Attack Attempts Foiled

Officials said malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a series of cyberattacks. The latest denial-of-service (DoS) attack generated nearly 1.5 million hits on the portal within just two minutes. Cybersecurity teams also detected over one lakh attempts to gain unauthorised access to files.

Also Read: 'Why No Accountability?': Students Protest NEET Leak Outside Education Ministry, Demand Dharmendra's Resignation

Platform Tweaked

Based on feedback from students, CBSE has introduced further improvements to the portal, including extending session time limits to make the revaluation process smoother and more user-friendly.

Officials said monitoring remains in place and cybersecurity teams continue to respond to threats to ensure uninterrupted access for students using the platform.

Also Read: CBSE Opens Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal After Delays; Here's How Students Can Now Apply Online

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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CBSE Breaking News ABP Live Revaluation Portal
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