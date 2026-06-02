Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fan breaches security, rushes towards Ram Charan during promotion.

Janhvi Kapoor appears startled by the sudden commotion.

Security intervenes swiftly, then fan meets actor later.

Fan touches Ram Charan's feet, security praised for actions.

A promotional event for Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi witnessed a tense moment when a fan managed to breach security and dash towards the actor. The unexpected incident occured in Vijayawada and left co-star Janhvi Kapoor visibly startled for a few moments.

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Fan Breaches Security During Peddi Promotion

The promotional gathering was attended by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and director Buchi Babu Sana. Footage circulating online shows a fan breaking through security barriers and making his way towards the stage in an attempt to meet the actor.

In one widely shared clip, the fan can be seen sprinting towards Ram Charan. Several social media users also pointed out that he appeared to have styled his hair in a manner similar to the actor’s look.

Before the fan could get any closer, security personnel acted immediately. Ram Charan’s personal bodyguard, MMA fighter Kevin Kunta, was seen pulling the man away while other members of the security team quickly moved in to regain control of the area.

Janhvi Kapoor Appears Uncomfortable Amid Sudden Commotion

The unexpected turn of events appeared to catch Janhvi Kapoor by surprise. As security personnel rushed towards the stage and surrounded the fan, the actress briefly flinched and looked visibly uneasy.

Another angle from the event, which has also surfaced online, shows the moment from close range as security personnel worked swiftly to prevent any escalation.

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Fan Later Gets Opportunity To Meet Ram Charan

Despite the initial disruption, the situation ended on a calmer note. A separate video from the event shows the fan later being allowed to meet Ram Charan.

During the interaction, the fan thanked the actor before bending down to touch his feet. The gesture quickly gained traction online, with many users praising Kevin Kunta and the security team for handling the crowded situation efficiently and ensuring everyone's safety.