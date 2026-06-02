Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deol also battled online shopping addiction, supported by wife.

Bobby Deol's comeback story is one of the most celebrated in recent years. His powerful performances in films like Animal and The B**ds of Bollywood have made him one of the most talked-about stars in the industry today. However, before this successful comeback, the actor went through a long and difficult phase in his life when film offers had almost stopped coming his way and his career had hit a standstill.

During that challenging period, Bobby struggled with self-doubt and eventually turned to alcohol to cope with the setbacks. In a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor opened up about that dark chapter of his life and credited his wife Tanya Deol for standing by him through it all.

Bobby Deol Got Addicted To Drinking

Speaking to host Rajat Sharma, Bobby candidly spoke about how the lack of work affected him mentally and emotionally.

He said, “When you give up, you get into self-pity. It’s human nature. You feel your world is over, no one likes you, and then you get addicted to a few things which help sedate you. Even my father loved to drink, and I too started drinking and got addicted. But my wife helped me out of it. If Tanya wasn’t in my life, I wouldn’t be sitting here today. She took care of our house financially. She was working and bearing all the expenses at home. It was when my children started asking why I was always sitting at home and their mother would go to the office that something snapped within me, and I decided to work on myself.”

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The actor revealed that it was this realisation that pushed him to make changes in his life and work towards getting back on track.

Wife Threatened To Leave Me

During Bobby's difficult phase, there were several rumours suggesting that Tanya would walk out of their marriage. Addressing those claims, the actor dismissed the speculation and spoke about the unwavering support he received from his wife.

He said, “Feels like I am hearing a joke. Women are so strong mentally and emotionally; my wife never left me. She would threaten to leave me if I didn’t stop drinking, but she never did, and I continued to drink. But that was never the case.”

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Bobby also admitted that alcohol wasn't the only habit he struggled with during that time. The actor revealed that he was addicted to online shopping as well. He shared that Tanya would often scold him for spending excessively and would even show him the shopping bills the next day to make him realise how much money he was wasting unnecessarily.

Bobby Deol's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Bobby Deol is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bandar. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

Apart from Bandar, the actor will also be seen in Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Bobby is also a part of Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be Vijay's final film before he makes a full-time transition into politics.