Yash video-called Sunil, the Shivamogga district president of his fan association, who is undergoing cancer treatment. He wanted to check on Sunil's well-being and offer support.
Yash Video-Calls Fan Battling Cancer, Wins Hearts With His Thoughtful Gesture
Yash won hearts after personally video-calling a longtime fan undergoing cancer treatment. The actor checked on his health and assured support despite his busy shooting schedule.
- Yash video-called fan Sunil undergoing cancer treatment.
- Actor inquired about health, offered encouragement and support.
- Yash spoke with fan's family, acknowledging long association.
- Fans praised Yash's kindness and connection with supporters.
KGF superstar Yash recently won hearts with a thoughtful gesture towards one of his longtime fans. Despite being busy with the shoot schedules of his highly anticipated films Toxic and Ramayana, the actor took time out to personally connect with a fan who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.
According to the reports, Yash video-called Sunil, the Shivamogga district president of his fan association, who is battling rectal cancer. The actor reportedly wanted to check on his well-being and offer support during this difficult phase.
Yash Connects With Fan
During the video call, Yash enquired about Sunil's health and treatment while also offering words of encouragement. The actor is said to have had a warm and personal interaction with him, making sure to ask about his recovery and overall condition.
Not just Sunil, Yash also interacted with members of his family during the conversation. Sources claimed that the actor spent considerable time speaking to them and reassuring them as Sunil continues his treatment.
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The gesture has touched many fans, who have been praising the actor for his kindness and humility.
Actor Recalls Fan's Long Association
According to sources, Yash also remembered Sunil's long association with his fan clubs and the active role he has played in fan activities over the years.
The actor reportedly acknowledged his dedication and assured him of support during his treatment. While details of the conversation have largely remained private, fans have appreciated the fact that Yash personally reached out despite his packed schedule.
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Fans Praise Yash's Gesture
The incident has quickly gained attention on social media, where fans have been showering the actor with praise for staying connected with his supporters.
Many users called the gesture heartwarming and appreciated Yash for taking the time to speak with a fan during such a challenging period. Others noted that despite his growing stardom and busy commitments, the actor continues to maintain a close bond with the people who have supported him throughout his journey.
Professionally, Yash is currently occupied with Toxic and Ramayana, two of the most-awaited projects of his career. However, his recent interaction with Sunil has once again highlighted the strong relationship he shares with his fans beyond the big screen.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What thoughtful gesture did KGF superstar Yash recently make towards a fan?
Why did Yash reach out to his fan, Sunil?
Yash wanted to inquire about Sunil's health and treatment. He also aimed to offer words of encouragement and reassurance during this difficult time.
Did Yash only speak with his fan during the video call?
No, Yash also interacted with Sunil's family members during the conversation. He spent time speaking with them and reassuring them.
How has Yash's gesture been received by his fans?
Fans have widely praised Yash's kindness and humility. They find the gesture heartwarming and appreciate him for staying connected despite his busy schedule.
Did Yash acknowledge his fan's long association with his fan clubs?
Yes, Yash reportedly remembered Sunil's long association and active role in fan activities. He acknowledged his dedication and assured him of support.