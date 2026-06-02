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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Return To Mumbai After Meeting Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Return To Mumbai After Meeting Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport after seeking blessings from Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, following RCB’s second consecutive IPL win.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli and Sharma visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.
  • Kohli led RCB to a second consecutive IPL title win.
  • The couple was later seen at Mumbai airport.
  • Kohli achieved fastest IPL fifty despite an injury.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, were spotted together at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after their visit to Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. The visit came after Kohli hit the winning six, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to secure their second consecutive IPL victory. RCB defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) to clinch the title. 

Virat, Anushka Spotted At Mumbai Airport

In the photos, Anushka was seen wearing the same outfit she had been spotted in earlier in the day. Virat, however, changed into another outfit. He opted for sky-blue denim paired with a black shirt and white shoes. Anushka, on the other hand, wore a baby pink kurta pyjama with a darker pink dupatta, completing her look with sunglasses and Kolhapuri chappals.

ALSO READ| Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Meet Premanand Maharaj After RCB’s IPL 2026 Triumph

A video from the airport shows the couple exiting the terminal, accompanied by security personnel who escort them to their car.

Earlier in the day, the couple had visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan. They were seen with a chandan tilak on their foreheads. Kohli was dressed in a short brown kurta and beige trousers and was also heard chanting “Radhe Radhe” during the visit. He was later seen carrying a religious book while leaving the ashram along with Anushka.

ALSO READ| Lalit Modi Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan, Who Didn’t Like Cricket, Became IPL Team KKR Owner

IPL 2026 Final

RCB were able to defend their 2025 title in the IPL 2026 final on Sunday vs GT. It was powered by an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls from Kohli, as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Chasing 156, the former India captain anchored the innings from start to finish, guiding RCB to their second consecutive IPL championship. Despite an injury concern, Kohli also struck the fastest half-century of his IPL career during the chase.

RCB’s bowlers set up the win by restricting the Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in 20 overs. After captain Rajat Patidar opted to bowl first, Gujarat lost skipper Shubman Gill and opener Sai Sudharsan inside the power play. Rasikh Salam Dar picked up three wickets, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar contributed two wickets each. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where were Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted recently?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

What was the occasion for their visit to Vrindavan?

They visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan after Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second consecutive IPL victory.

What was Virat Kohli's contribution to RCB's IPL victory?

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls in the IPL 2026 final, anchoring the innings and guiding RCB to their second consecutive championship.

How did RCB's bowlers perform in the IPL 2026 final?

RCB's bowlers restricted Gujarat Titans to 155/8, with Rasikh Salam Dar taking three wickets and Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking two each.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Vrindavan Anushka Sharma MUMBAI Premanand Maharaj
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