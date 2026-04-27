Aamir Khan Tears Up At Son Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Event, Calls Sai Pallavi ‘Best Actress’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan visibly emotional at 'Ek Din' event.

Khan praised co-star Sai Pallavi as best actress.

Actor also performed and spoke about his son.

Film 'Ek Din' is a romantic drama production.

Mumbai, April 27: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen tearing up at an event in the city on Sunday. The actor attended the special event for his upcoming production ‘Ek Din’, and seated beside his elder son Junaid Khan and his co-star Sai Pallavi.

As the performances unfolded, Aamir appeared visibly moved and was seen breaking down in tears. Elsewhere during the event, the actor also crooned the song from the film.

The actor also looked fit and leaner. At the event, the actor also praised the Ramayana star, calling her "the best actress we have in our country today", while also appreciating his son Junaid Khan in a lighter vein, jokingly adding that "Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai (Junaid has also done quite a good job)”.

‘Ek Din’ is a romantic drama, directed by Sunil Pandey, and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir’s last major project as an actor was ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a spiritual successor in tone to his film ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The film marked Aamir’s return to acting after a break following the debacle of his passion project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The story blended emotion, humor, and social sensitivity, and it focused on themes of learning differences, human connection, and personal growth. Aamir played a central role that balanced warmth with introspection, once again choosing a script rooted in empathy rather than spectacle.

The project reflected his long-standing preference for meaningful cinema that sparks discussion while remaining accessible to mainstream audiences.The film carried the emotional sincerity associated with his earlier work, while also introducing a fresh perspective for modern viewers. It reaffirmed Aamir Khan’s reputation for selecting socially conscious stories with emotional depth.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)