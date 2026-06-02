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HomeNewsIndiaCBSE Marking Row: Student Who Raised Tender Irregularities Appears Before Parliament Panel

CBSE Marking Row: Student Who Raised Tender Irregularities Appears Before Parliament Panel

A Class 12 student presented alleged discrepancies in CBSE's On-Screen Marking tenders before a parliamentary committee reviewing the system.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Student presented tender document discrepancies to Parliamentary Committee.
  • Allegations made regarding changes to tender eligibility and qualifications.
  • Concerns raised over modifications to poor performance and blacklisting clauses.
  • Student advocates for transparency in educational evaluation and procurement.

The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system came under renewed scrutiny on Tuesday after a Class 12 student appeared before a Parliamentary Standing Committee to present concerns regarding the evaluation process and alleged irregularities in the tendering mechanism linked to the system.

Sarthak Sidhant, one of the students affected by the implementation of the OSM framework, addressed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports at the Parliament House Annexe. The committee is currently examining issues related to the adoption of digital evaluation methods in CBSE Class 12 examinations and the concerns raised by students regarding transparency and assessment practices.

Student Presents Findings To Parliamentary Committee

According to sources of PTI, Sidhant delivered a detailed presentation outlining his analysis of CBSE tender documents connected to the On-Screen Marking system. Members of the committee are reviewing the system's implementation and evaluating complaints submitted by students and other stakeholders.

Ahead of the meeting, Sidhant said his examination of multiple tender documents revealed several inconsistencies that, in his view, warranted closer scrutiny.

“There were many discrepancies. I have just compared them. There were at least 15 discrepancies as per my blog. I would like to highlight three or four of them,” he said.

His presentation reportedly focused on changes made to eligibility and qualification requirements across successive tender documents.

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Allegations Of Changes In Tender Conditions

Sidhant claimed that several provisions included in earlier tender documents were either modified or removed in later versions. He further argued that conditions related to blacklisting, financial qualification thresholds, Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) standards, and project eligibility requirements had undergone significant revisions between different tender stages.

According to Sidhant, these alterations raised questions about procurement practices and the criteria used to evaluate service providers involved in the OSM project.

Research Conducted With Independent Collaborators

The student stated that his findings were the result of months of research conducted alongside ethical hacker Nisarg Adhikari and journalists who had been examining aspects of the issue.

He expressed hope that the concerns he raised would encourage greater transparency in both educational evaluation systems and public procurement processes.

At the same time, Sidhant clarified that his objections were not directed at the concept of digital evaluation itself.

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Broader Review Of Education Policies Underway

The parliamentary panel's review extends beyond the OSM system. The committee is also examining the implementation of the three-language formula in Classes 9 and 10, an issue that has generated discussion in several states.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system?

The On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is a digital evaluation method used by CBSE for Class 12 examinations. It involves evaluating answer scripts on a computer screen rather than on paper.

Why is the CBSE OSM system facing scrutiny?

A Class 12 student presented concerns to a Parliamentary Standing Committee regarding alleged irregularities in the tendering mechanism and evaluation process of the OSM system.

What specific concerns were raised about the CBSE tender documents for OSM?

The student highlighted discrepancies in tender documents, including changes to eligibility and qualification requirements, and the removal of clauses related to poor performance and blacklisting.

Is the student opposed to the concept of digital evaluation in education?

No, the student believes OSM is a good change but advocates for wider rollouts and good demo pilots before full implementation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE PARLIAMENT On-Screen Marking Sarthak Sidhant
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