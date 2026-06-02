ChatGPT Not Working? Here Is Why Users Are Facing Errors Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ChatGPT users report widespread access and error issues.

OpenAI acknowledges and investigates the ongoing service disruption.

Complaint trackers and outage maps show a significant spike.

ChatGPT Outage: ChatGPT users are facing issues accessing their conversations, with many reporting errors while trying to use the service. The disruption appears to be affecting a large number of users, especially those not logged in. OpenAI has acknowledged the problem and confirmed that it is currently investigating the cause.

The outage has also shown visible spikes in complaint trackers, suggesting the issue is widespread rather than isolated. This comes at a time when users rely heavily on AI tools for everyday tasks, making even short disruptions noticeable.

What Is Causing The ChatGPT Outage Right Now?

OpenAI shared an update stating, “We’re currently experiencing issues… ChatGPT Guest users are experiencing elevated error rate when using ChatGPT conversations.”

The company added that it has identified the issue and is investigating internally. The status update has been ongoing for a few minutes, indicating the problem is still unresolved.

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Data from Downdetector shows a sudden spike in reports, with around 66 complaints logged within a short period. The graph suggests that the issue escalated quickly rather than building gradually. Users have reported problems such as chats not loading, error messages, and failed responses.

Which Regions In India Are Most Affected By The ChatGPT Issue?

The outage map indicates that the problem is spread across several parts of India. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru appear to have higher concentrations of reported issues. This suggests that urban regions with higher usage are seeing more disruptions.

Interestingly, this outage follows a similar disruption involving Claude, another AI chatbot, which reportedly remained down for a few hours earlier. The back-to-back issues with leading AI platforms point to a broader concern around service stability as demand continues to grow.

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For now, users are advised to wait as OpenAI works on resolving the issue.

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