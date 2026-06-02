Srinagar Airport is planned for a complete two-week shutdown from October 1 to October 16, 2026, for runway maintenance and repair work.
Flights To Be Hit As Srinagar Airport Plans Two-Week Shutdown From October 1: Here's Why!
This will be followed by a complete suspension of all flight operations for 15 days starting October 1 owing to runway maintenance and repair work.
- Srinagar Airport runway to close on Mondays, Tuesdays July-September 2026.
- Complete 15-day airport shutdown planned for runway maintenance in October.
- Proposed closure may impact peak tourist season and travel plans.
The Srinagar International Airport will remain closed as per the latest update, with authorities announcing restrictions on runway operations beginning July 2026.
Officials said the runway at Srinagar Airport will not operate on Mondays and Tuesdays from July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026. This will be followed by a complete suspension of all flight operations for 15 days starting October 1 owing to runway maintenance and repair work.
Full Shutdown Planned From October 1
The Srinagar airport will witness a complete two-week shutdown from October 2026.
The official notice stated: “Under the proposed runway maintenance (maintenance) works by the Indian Air Force, it has been planned that the runway at Srinagar Airport will be unavailable every Monday and Tuesday from 01 July 2026 to 30 September 2026.
“Additionally, it is also proposed to keep the runway operations completely closed from 01 October 2026 to 16 October 2026.”
The proposed closure is expected to significantly impact Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector and coincides with the peak Durga Puja and Navaratri 2026 holiday period, considered one of the busiest domestic tourism seasons of the year.
Authorities Say Proposal Still In Planning Phase
“Passengers are informed that the above plan is currently in the planning phase. As soon as it receives formal approval, detailed information will be shared through official channels.
“Passengers are requested to stay connected with the official channels of Srinagar Airport and the concerned airlines for authentic and timely information and not to rely on unverified information,” the official statement added.
The Valley traditionally witnesses a large influx of tourists from West Bengal and other states during this period.
According to PTI, the proposed airport closure is expected to trigger widespread trip cancellations, raising concerns among travel operators over financial losses.
Weekly Flight Restrictions To Begin In July
Beginning July, airport operations will remain suspended for two days every week before the complete closure from October 1 to October 16.
“As part of the planned runway maintenance works by the Indian Air Force, it is proposed that the runway at Srinagar Airport may remain unavailable on every Monday and Tuesday from 01 July 2026 to 30 September 2026. Further, a total closure of runway operations is proposed from 01 October 2026 to 16 October 2026.
“Passengers are kindly advised that the above plan is presently under the planning phase. As soon as the schedule is formally approved, detailed updates will be shared through official channels,” the official announcement stated.
Operational Window Already Reduced
For the unversed, officials said the runway repairs are necessary for operational safety.
Reportedly, flight restrictions have already been in place since April 6 following a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Indian Air Force.
According to the agency, the ongoing engineering work has already significantly reduced the airport’s operational window.
At present, flights operate only between 8 am and 5 pm at Srinagar Airport, compared with the earlier schedule extending from 7 am to 10 pm.
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With the October shutdown approaching, stakeholders in the hospitality and travel sectors are urging authorities to reconsider the timeline, fearing severe disruption to tourism, reduced visitor arrivals and substantial business losses during the upcoming holiday season.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will Srinagar Airport undergo a complete shutdown for runway maintenance?
Will there be any flight restrictions before the complete shutdown?
Yes, from July 1 to September 30, 2026, the runway will be unavailable every Monday and Tuesday.
What is the reason for the proposed runway closure at Srinagar Airport?
The closure is due to planned runway maintenance and repair work by the Indian Air Force to ensure operational safety.
What is the current operational window for flights at Srinagar Airport?
Currently, flights at Srinagar Airport operate only between 8 am and 5 pm, a reduction from the previous 7 am to 10 pm schedule.
When will official confirmation be provided regarding the runway maintenance schedule?
The proposed plan is still in the planning phase. Detailed information will be shared through official channels once it receives formal approval.