Ranbir Kapoor routinely reached the set in the early hours of the morning to accommodate the lengthy prosthetic makeup process. His transformation into Sanjay Dutt required 4-5 hours of makeup daily.
'He Never Complained': Rajkumar Hirani Recalls Ranbir Kapoor Reporting To ‘Sanju’ Set At 3 AM For 7 AM Shoot
Rajkumar Hirani recalls Ranbir Kapoor arriving on the set of Sanju at 3 AM to complete hours of makeup before filming, praising the actor's dedication and professionalism.
- Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani highlighted Ranbir Kapoor's commitment during 'Sanju' filming.
- Ranbir arrived daily at 3 AM for four-hour prosthetic makeup.
- This commitment enabled 12-hour shoots, with Ranbir never complaining.
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently talked about Ranbir Kapoor's commitment while filming Sanju. The director revealed that the actor routinely reached the set in the early hours of the morning to accommodate the lengthy makeup process required for his transformation into Sanjay Dutt.
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Ranbir Kapoor Reached The Set At 3 AM For Makeup
In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Hirani spoke about the ongoing debate surrounding working hours in the industry. He explained that, based on his experience, actors understand the practical demands of filmmaking and are prepared to put in the required effort when necessary.
When asked whether shorter work schedules affect filmmaking or increase production costs, the director said, "I don't think any actor from today's generation says that we will work only for these many hours. They understand the importance of, at least the ones I have worked with, they understand the importance. Toh karna hai toh khatam karna hai. They will finish it."
He then looked back at the making of the 2018 biographical drama Sanju, revealing how demanding Ranbir Kapoor's daily preparation was.
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'He Never Complained,' Says Rajkumar Hirani
Hirani recalled that the actor's prosthetic makeup required four to five hours every day. As a result, Ranbir would report to the studio long before sunrise to be ready for filming.
Sharing the memory, Hirani said, "I remember Ranbir, he used to have a beard in the movie, so it used to take him 4-5 hours for makeup. So if we had a 7 AM shift, he would come at 3 AM and sit in the film city at night alone. I used to arrive at 6 AM, and there used to be a van outside, a lamp hanging outside, and inside, his makeup used to be underway. And then we would shoot with him for 12 whole hours. He never complained about it. Never, to anyone. I have never seen anybody complaining otherwise as well."
According to the filmmaker, despite the physically demanding schedule, Ranbir remained fully committed throughout the shoot and never expressed dissatisfaction over the long hours.
(With inouts from IANS)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Ranbir Kapoor arrive early on set for the film Sanju?
How long did Ranbir Kapoor's makeup take for Sanju?
His prosthetic makeup, specifically for a beard, took four to five hours every day. This meant he would arrive at 3 AM for a 7 AM shift.
Did Ranbir Kapoor complain about the demanding schedule for Sanju?
No, director Rajkumar Hirani stated that Ranbir never complained about the physically demanding schedule. He remained fully committed throughout the shoot, even with long makeup and filming hours.