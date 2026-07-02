Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani highlighted Ranbir Kapoor's commitment during 'Sanju' filming.

Ranbir arrived daily at 3 AM for four-hour prosthetic makeup.

This commitment enabled 12-hour shoots, with Ranbir never complaining.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently talked about Ranbir Kapoor's commitment while filming Sanju. The director revealed that the actor routinely reached the set in the early hours of the morning to accommodate the lengthy makeup process required for his transformation into Sanjay Dutt.

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Ranbir Kapoor Reached The Set At 3 AM For Makeup

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Hirani spoke about the ongoing debate surrounding working hours in the industry. He explained that, based on his experience, actors understand the practical demands of filmmaking and are prepared to put in the required effort when necessary.

When asked whether shorter work schedules affect filmmaking or increase production costs, the director said, "I don't think any actor from today's generation says that we will work only for these many hours. They understand the importance of, at least the ones I have worked with, they understand the importance. Toh karna hai toh khatam karna hai. They will finish it."

He then looked back at the making of the 2018 biographical drama Sanju, revealing how demanding Ranbir Kapoor's daily preparation was.

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'He Never Complained,' Says Rajkumar Hirani

Hirani recalled that the actor's prosthetic makeup required four to five hours every day. As a result, Ranbir would report to the studio long before sunrise to be ready for filming.

Sharing the memory, Hirani said, "I remember Ranbir, he used to have a beard in the movie, so it used to take him 4-5 hours for makeup. So if we had a 7 AM shift, he would come at 3 AM and sit in the film city at night alone. I used to arrive at 6 AM, and there used to be a van outside, a lamp hanging outside, and inside, his makeup used to be underway. And then we would shoot with him for 12 whole hours. He never complained about it. Never, to anyone. I have never seen anybody complaining otherwise as well."

According to the filmmaker, despite the physically demanding schedule, Ranbir remained fully committed throughout the shoot and never expressed dissatisfaction over the long hours.

(With inouts from IANS)