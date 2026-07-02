Diljit Dosanjh Distances Himself From CJP Protest, Says ‘I’m An Artist, Not A Politician’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh declined involvement in the CJP protest.

This contrasts his previous strong support for farmers' protest.

He visited protests, donated generously, and advocated for farmers.

Diljit Dosanjh recently went live on Instagram, where he answered fans’ questions on a range of topics, including the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Responding to the query, the singer-actor said he is an “artist, not a politician” and prefers to stay away from protests and political matters.

‘I’m An Artist, Not A politician’

When asked about the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, Diljit appeared surprised by the question, admitting he was unaware of the developments as he had been busy with his Aura Tour.

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“Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I don’t care. I am not a politician. Everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right."

He then quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib, “Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhia jis naam adhaar.”

Diljit further added. “So congratulations to those who are protesting. Congratulations to those who are protesting. I don't know.”

Diljit folded his hand to CJP protest, Mujhe dur hi rakho, Mubarak to all those who ate doing it



Even he knows CJP people are fraud ?😭😹 pic.twitter.com/0W3AAIRR2r — Lala (@FabulasGuy) July 1, 2026

This is in stark contrast to the farmers’ protest in 2020 and 2021, which he openly supported. He also visited the Singhu border protest site in December 2020, donated Rs 1 crore for winter clothing for the protesters, and used his social media following to advocate for the cause.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

“He has American citizenship, and so he can't be directly involved in any kind of internal intervention. That’s the real reason,” said one social media user.

Another pointed out, “He supported Framers' protest a few years back.”

“Why do I get the impression that this person is fake? He comes across to me as dishonest and lacking any authenticity,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “What would an American do with it?”