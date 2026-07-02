Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Distances Himself From CJP Protest, Says ‘I’m An Artist, Not A Politician’

Diljit Dosanjh Distances Himself From CJP Protest, Says ‘I’m An Artist, Not A Politician’

After Diljit Dosanjh urged people to keep him out of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, many reminded him of the farmers' protest he had openly supported.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh declined involvement in the CJP protest.
  • This contrasts his previous strong support for farmers' protest.
  • He visited protests, donated generously, and advocated for farmers.

Diljit Dosanjh recently went live on Instagram, where he answered fans’ questions on a range of topics, including the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Responding to the query, the singer-actor said he is an “artist, not a politician” and prefers to stay away from protests and political matters.

‘I’m An Artist, Not A politician’

When asked about the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, Diljit appeared surprised by the question, admitting he was unaware of the developments as he had been busy with his Aura Tour.

ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana 'Leaked' Clip Goes Viral, Fans Claim It's AI-Generated

“Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I don’t care. I am not a politician. Everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right."

He then quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib, “Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhia jis naam adhaar.”

Diljit further added. “So congratulations to those who are protesting. Congratulations to those who are protesting. I don't know.”

This is in stark contrast to the farmers’ protest in 2020 and 2021, which he openly supported. He also visited the Singhu border protest site in December 2020, donated Rs 1 crore for winter clothing for the protesters, and used his social media following to advocate for the cause.

ALSO READ| Is Alia Bhatt Joining Kalki 2? Prabhas Drops Major Hint

How Did Social Media Users React?

“He has American citizenship, and so he can't be directly involved in any kind of internal intervention. That’s the real reason,” said one social media user. 

Another pointed out, “He supported Framers' protest a few years back.”

“Why do I get the impression that this person is fake? He comes across to me as dishonest and lacking any authenticity,” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “What would an American do with it?”

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Diljit Dosanjh say he was unaware of the CJP protest?

Diljit Dosanjh mentioned he had been busy with his Aura Tour. This explained his unawareness of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest developments.

How does Diljit Dosanjh's current stance compare to his past involvement in protests?

This contrasts with his open support for the farmers' protest in 2020-2021. He visited the Singhu border, donated Rs 1 crore, and advocated for the cause.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Jantar Mantar CJP ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Distances Himself From CJP Protest, Says ‘I’m An Artist, Not A Politician’
Diljit Dosanjh Distances Himself From CJP Protest, Says ‘I’m An Artist, Not A Politician’
Celebrities
Harshad Chopda Called 'Homophobic' By Internet As Lock Upp 2 Conversation With Shreya Kalra Sparks Debate
Harshad Chopda Called 'Homophobic' By Internet As Lock Upp 2 Conversation With Shreya Kalra Sparks Debate
Celebrities
Are Shreya Kalra And Rishabh Jaiswal In An Open Relationship? Old Video Goes Viral
Are Shreya Kalra And Rishabh Jaiswal In An Open Relationship? Old Video Goes Viral
Celebrities
Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala Abuse Each Other In Ugly Verbal Fight | WATCH
Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala Abuse Each Other In Ugly Verbal Fight | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case
BREAKING: Exclusive Recovery Records Reveal Major Cash Haul in Ayodhya Temple Offering Theft Case
No Cap With Megha Prasad: Was the Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Suppressed on June 5?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Biggest Misappropriation Allegedly Took Place During Maha Kumbh, Say Sources
Ram Temple Donation case: Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Lord Ram Made Me a Medium’ to Raise the Issue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget