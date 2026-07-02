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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNetflix ‘Skywalkers’ Stars Climb Empire State Building, Get Engaged In Daring Stunt Before Arrest: WATCH

Netflix ‘Skywalkers’ Stars Climb Empire State Building, Get Engaged In Daring Stunt Before Arrest: WATCH

The climbers who scaled New York City's Empire State Building have been identified as the stars of Netflix's Skywalkers: A Love Story. The daring stunt ended with a proposal and criminal charges.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daredevil couple scaled Empire State Building without safety equipment.
  • Ivan Beerkus proposed to Angela Nikolau at the summit.
  • Couple displayed banner, later arrested upon their descent.
  • They were featured in Netflix's 'Skywalkers: A Love Story'.

The identity of the mystery pair who stunned New York City by scaling the Empire State Building has now been confirmed. The climbers were Ivan "Vanya" Beerkus and Angela Nikolau, the Russian daredevil couple featured in Netflix's 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story. Their illegal ascent not only captivated onlookers and emergency responders but also ended with a marriage proposal high above Manhattan before the two were taken into police custody.

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Viral Empire State Building Stunt Ends With Surprise Engagement

On Wednesday, New Yorkers watched in disbelief as two people dressed in black climbed the Empire State Building without ropes or safety equipment. Their appearance atop the iconic skyscraper prompted numerous emergency calls and drew news helicopters as they were seen clinging to the antenna around 1,454 feet above the ground.

The climb was not connected to Netflix, despite the couple's association with the streaming platform's documentary.

After reaching the summit, Beerkus proposed to Nikolau on a platform near the base of the spire. Nikolau, who wore a black cat mask during the stunt, later shared photographs of the proposal and her engagement ring on Instagram with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

Before descending, the couple displayed a large banner carrying the message, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

They remained at the top of the building for approximately 30 minutes before beginning their descent.

Arrested After Descending The Empire State Building

Unlike their Malaysia climb, Wednesday's stunt ended with police action.

According to the New York Post, the couple, who live in East Orange, New Jersey, were taken into custody after reaching the ground.

The publication reported, "The couple, who live in East Orange, New Jersey, was taken into custody upon reaching the ground and later charged with felony burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor raps of possession of burglar’s tools and criminal trespass. The pair was awaiting arraignment late Wednesday."

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Who Are Ivan Beerkus And Angela Nikolau?

Beerkus and Nikolau are internationally recognised urban climbers known for scaling skyscrapers without harnesses or ropes.

Their story reached a wider audience through Netflix's 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which followed their relationship and documented years of planning for an ambitious climb of Malaysia's 2,227-foot Merdeka Tower.

The documentary, acquired by Netflix after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024, was seven years in development. It chronicled the couple's efforts to complete an acrobatic stunt on the tower's spire after secretly remaining inside the building for around 30 hours to avoid construction workers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the individuals who scaled the Empire State Building?

The climbers were identified as Ivan Beerkus And Angela Nikolau.

What happened to the climbers after their descent?

They were taken into police custody upon reaching the ground. The couple faced charges including felony burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and misdemeanor raps.

What significant events occurred at the top of the Empire State Building?

After reaching the summit, Ivan Beerkus proposed to Angela Nikolau. They also displayed a banner with the message, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

Was this Empire State Building climb connected to Netflix?

No, the climb was not connected to Netflix, despite the couple's association with the streaming platform's documentary 'Skywalkers: A Love Story.'

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
New York Viral News Empire State Building Netflix Skywalkers A Love Story Ivan Beerkus Angela Nikolau
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