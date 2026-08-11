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English NewsNewsIndiaCongress Calls Amit Shah ‘No-Show’ In Lok Sabha, Rijiju Hits Back

Congress Calls Amit Shah ‘No-Show’ In Lok Sabha, Rijiju Hits Back

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at the Opposition, saying Shah was "ready" with his reply and accusing the Congress of preventing a discussion in Parliament.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's absence from Parliament.
  • Jairam Ramesh questioned Shah's well-being, relationship with PM Modi.
  • Kiren Rijiju defended Shah, claiming Congress prevented parliamentary discussion.

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his absence from the Lok Sabha, with party general secretary Jairam Ramesh calling him a "no-show" despite business reportedly being listed against his name.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at the Opposition, saying Shah was "ready" with his reply and accusing the Congress of preventing a discussion in Parliament.

The war of words came a day after the government offered to hold a debate on students' issues and police action in Parliament, with Shah set to respond, in an attempt to end the two-week-long logjam.

Jairam Ramesh Targets Amit Shah

In a post on X, Ramesh said Shah was absent from the Lok Sabha despite business being listed against his name.

"After all that planting of news and desperate attempts to shift the narrative, the Union Home Minister was a no-show in the Lok Sabha today as well - even though he had business listed against his name."

"Once again, he has proved that those who intimidate are themselves cowards," Ramesh said.

He also described it as "truly unprecedented" that Shah had been "missing from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha" for 17 days.

"The question naturally arises: Is he well? Is all ok between # 1 and #2? The nation wants to know," Ramesh said.

Rijiju: 'Shah Had The Reply Ready'

Responding to the Opposition's allegations, Rijiju said the government had already offered a "complete and detailed discussion over everything which happened around the students' protest".

He said the government and Shah "had the reply ready".

"But they (the opposition) are not letting a discussion happen. Today, too, we were ready. But Congress ran away and sloganeered outside, not letting a discussion take place," Rijiju told reporters outside Parliament, ANI reported.

Rijiju said it was "unfortunate" that the Congress "is running away from discussion", adding that it was "clear to the people" that the Centre was ready for a debate.

"What did Rahul Gandhi say from the beginning? That Home Minister should issue a statement. We are saying that we will have a full-fledged discussion and reply on each and every point...When that happens, everything will be clear," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi has run away. Monsoon session is at its end, Govt has made an offer of detailed discussion on students' protest. Congress party should not run away," he added.

Opposition Seeks Specific Responses

The government's offer came as the Opposition continued to demand specific responses on alleged police brutality against student protesters in Delhi and alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Opposition has also sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Parliament stalemate has continued for two weeks, with the latest exchange between the Congress and the government adding another layer to the confrontation over the proposed discussion.

Before You Go

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Congress criticize Union Home Minister Amit Shah?

The Congress criticized Amit Shah for being absent from the Lok Sabha despite business being listed against his name. They referred to him as a 'no-show' and a 'coward'.

What was the government's stance regarding a debate in Parliament?

The government offered a complete and detailed discussion on students' issues and police action. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that Amit Shah had his reply ready for the debate.

What specific responses did the Opposition demand from the government?

The Opposition sought specific responses on alleged police brutality against student protesters and alleged embezzlement at the Ram Temple. They also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How long has the Parliament stalemate lasted?

The Parliament stalemate has continued for two weeks. The recent exchange between the Congress and the government further escalated the confrontation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lok Sabha Kiren RIjiju AMIT SHAH 'Lok Sabha' Parliament Logjam
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