The Congress criticized Amit Shah for being absent from the Lok Sabha despite business being listed against his name. They referred to him as a 'no-show' and a 'coward'.
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Congress Calls Amit Shah ‘No-Show’ In Lok Sabha, Rijiju Hits Back
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at the Opposition, saying Shah was "ready" with his reply and accusing the Congress of preventing a discussion in Parliament.
- Congress questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's absence from Parliament.
- Jairam Ramesh questioned Shah's well-being, relationship with PM Modi.
- Kiren Rijiju defended Shah, claiming Congress prevented parliamentary discussion.
Before You Go
JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Congress criticize Union Home Minister Amit Shah?
What was the government's stance regarding a debate in Parliament?
The government offered a complete and detailed discussion on students' issues and police action. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that Amit Shah had his reply ready for the debate.
What specific responses did the Opposition demand from the government?
The Opposition sought specific responses on alleged police brutality against student protesters and alleged embezzlement at the Ram Temple. They also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
How long has the Parliament stalemate lasted?
The Parliament stalemate has continued for two weeks. The recent exchange between the Congress and the government further escalated the confrontation.
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