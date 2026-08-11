'Do You Wear Janeu?': Ram Temple CEO Candidates Face Questions On Religious Practices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former IAS, IPS officers among eight candidates interviewed.

Candidates shortlisted for the first full-time CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust faced questions about their religious practices, including whether they wear a janeu, eat non-vegetarian food or consume alcohol, sources said. The interviews, held in Ayodhya on Tuesday, also focused on the applicants’ faith in Lord Ram, religious and social engagement, leadership abilities and vision for the Ram temple.

Questions On Faith

The candidates were reportedly asked whether they wear a janeu, or sacred thread, and whether they follow a vegetarian or non-vegetarian diet.

Questions also covered alcohol consumption, with candidates asked whether they drink or are teetotallers. They were also asked whether they consider themselves hardline Hindus or simply believers, and whether they dress according to Hindu religious practices.

Alongside questions on personal faith, the interview panel asked candidates about their religious and social involvement, leadership capabilities and their understanding of the responsibilities associated with the temple trust.

The interviews lasted around 40 to 50 minutes each and were conducted behind closed doors at the Green House inside the Ram temple complex.

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Eight Interviewed

Of the 18 candidates shortlisted from around 5,200 applicants, eight were interviewed on Tuesday. The interview process, initially planned for two days, is now expected to continue for four more days.

Former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey and former Jaunpur district magistrate Dinesh Chandra were among those interviewed. Former IAS officers Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and Sameer Pandaya are also among the shortlisted candidates.

The candidates had arrived in Ayodhya on Monday and were taken to locations arranged by the Trust. They were later given a tour of the temple complex before the interviews began.

The candidates have been instructed not to speak to the media during the selection process. After completing their interviews, they are expected to return to Delhi before travelling to their respective destinations.

CEO Selection

The Trust decided to appoint a full-time CEO following allegations of embezzlement involving Ram temple donations. The controversy has brought increased scrutiny to the Trust’s financial management.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case, while three officials, including former Trust general secretary Champat Rai, have stepped down.

A three-member selection committee will shortlist three names from the 18 candidates for the Trust’s final decision. The panel comprises former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Suresh Haware.

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