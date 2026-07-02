Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana 'Leaked' Clip Goes Viral, Fans Claim It's AI-Generated

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram fueled movie speculation.

Blurred clip showed Ranbir attacking creature, initially believed film leak.

Viewers questioned authenticity, many suggested artificial intelligence creation.

Fan account later confirmed the viral clip was AI-generated.

Speculation around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has intensified after a short video claiming to show Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram rapidly spread across social media. The clip prompted widespread discussion, with many initially believing it was leaked footage from the upcoming mythological epic. However, as the video gained momentum online, questions over its authenticity quickly followed.

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Viral Clip Fuels Speculation Among Fans

The blurred video, that surfaced across several fan pages, appears to show Ranbir Kapoor in his royal Lord Ram avatar aiming a bow and arrow at a mystical creature before releasing an attack that ends in a dramatic explosion.

The sequence quickly went viral, with multiple social media accounts claiming it was genuine footage from the unreleased film. According to posts circulating online, the clip had allegedly been recorded during a recent fan showcase or promotional event organised ahead of the film's release.

However, the authenticity of the video has not been verified.

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Global Recognition for Indian Cinema and a leaked trailer snippet of the TRAILER from cinema con pic.twitter.com/BhoDSdp3Mi — Ramayana Fandom (@ramayanafandom) July 1, 2026

Social Media Divided Over Whether The Footage Is Real

As the clip continued to circulate, many viewers began questioning whether it actually is from Ramayana. Several users suggested the visuals may have been created using artificial intelligence, while others pointed out that the poor quality of the footage made it difficult to determine its source.

The debate soon gained traction, with online discussions split between those convinced it was an authentic leak and those who believed it had been digitally generated.

Fan Account Claims The Clip Is AI-Generated

The speculation took another turn after a fan account shared a clearer version of the viral footage while claiming the circulating video was not an actual leak.

Sharing the 14-second-long clip, a user wrote, "The Ramayana Leak surfacing on internet today was an AI video."

The posts have further fuelled discussion, although there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers regarding the viral video.

The Ramayana Leak surfacing on internet today was an AI video 🎬😅 pic.twitter.com/EKZVAl0D6G — Aadesh (@CineIndiaX) July 1, 2026

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About Ramayana

The online debate comes as excitement continues to build around the ambitious mythological project, which is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. So far, the makers have revealed only the official first look of Lord Ram, while industry buzz suggests more character reveals could arrive as the film moves closer to its global release.