‘China Could Win The AI Race’: What Is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Big Prediction?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zuckerberg warns US risks losing AI leadership to China.

US lags in energy and infrastructure for AI development.

He advocates people decide future of increasingly powerful AI.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has warned that the United States risks falling behind China in artificial intelligence, saying countries that lead in developing and using advanced AI will play a key role in shaping the future geopolitical balance.

In a note, Zuckerberg said AI leadership would influence the future of democratic values, prosperity and security.

“Countries that lead in the development and use of advanced AI will contribute to a new geopolitical balance of power. This will determine the state of democratic values, prosperity and security in the future,” he said.

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‘We Are Behind’ In Energy, Infrastructure

Zuckerberg said the US and its allies may have an advantage in silicon design, but are lagging in the speed at which they can build energy capacity and physical infrastructure.

“While the US and its allies have an advantage in silicon design, we are behind in how quickly we can build energy capacity and physical infrastructure,” he said.

He noted that countries such as China are bringing more than 1GW of nuclear capacity online every other week. He said the US would need to accelerate the construction of energy capacity and data centres to remain competitive.

‘AI May Be Most Competitive Industry In History’

Speaking about AI leadership, Zuckerberg said AI could be “the most competitive industry in history”, with technological innovations being rapidly copied and adopted within months.

He warned that any policy that slows the release of American AI models, even by a month, could pose a major threat to US leadership and give foreign models an opportunity to overtake them.

Zuckerberg also said that as new AI capabilities emerge, it would be important for the US government to have advanced information and resources to secure critical systems. He added that the US could potentially retain a temporary advantage in deploying advanced systems.

Zuckerberg On Future Of Superintelligence

Zuckerberg also addressed questions about how increasingly powerful AI should be directed.

He said some people argue that superintelligence, or a small group of experts controlling it, should decide what is best for humanity. Zuckerberg said he disagreed with that approach.

He argued that history shows there is no single correct answer to what constitutes a better life.

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“As intelligence becomes more widespread, the most important question will be where we take it,” Zuckerberg said, adding that people should ultimately decide what matters in their own lives.