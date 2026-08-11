Schoolchildren in Hamirpur protested to demand a proper road connecting their villages. The 1.5-km road was in poor condition, affecting their access to school and sick residents' access to hospitals.
Explorer
'All They Want Is Road': Saurav Das Backs Kids' Protest Over Poor Roads In UP's Hamirpur
As the protesters approached the Collectorate on Tuesday morning, SDM Sadar Abhishek Kumar and CO Yashpal Singh, accompanied by police personnel, reached the route and tried to stop them.
- Hamirpur schoolchildren blocked Collectorate demanding proper road connectivity.
- Poor 1.5km road affects school access, hospital commutes.
- CJP backed protest, announced rural school improvement campaign.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the schoolchildren's protest in Hamirpur about?
Which organization supported the Hamirpur protest?
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) backed the protest. Both CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and founder Abhijeet Dipke expressed their support for the children's actions.
What new campaign has CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced?
Abhijeet Dipke announced a campaign focused on improving government schools in villages. He urged sarpanches and parents to ensure better basic facilities for children.
How did the protest affect the Collectorate building?
The protesting children continued towards the Collectorate despite officials' attempts to stop them. They blocked the main gate, preventing officials and employees inside the building from exiting.
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