The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has backed a ‘Gen Alpha’ protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, where schoolchildren blocked the main gate of the district Collectorate on Tuesday to demand a proper road connecting their villages.

The children marched several kilometres from Chandupur and nearby villages to the Collectorate, carrying the Tricolour, placards and banners. Their parents and other residents also accompanied them, HT reported.

“Well done,” CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said while reacting to a video of the protest.

Children Protest 1.5-Km Road In Poor Condition

The protest was centred on a roughly 1.5-km road serving several settlements along the Yamuna belt.

Following the rains, the stretch has turned into mud and slush, making movement difficult for local residents. The poor condition of the road has also affected children's access to school and made it difficult to take sick residents to hospitals.

The road serves nearly 3,000 people living in Chandupur and surrounding deras, including Brahma ka Dera, Banvasi ka Dera, Athbhaiyan ka Dera, Bachchi ka Dera, Bhikhua ka Dera, Gusai Baba ka Dera and Gangwa ka Dera.

Children Refuse To Leave Collectorate Gate

As the protesters approached the Collectorate on Tuesday morning, SDM Sadar Abhishek Kumar and CO Yashpal Singh, accompanied by police personnel, reached the route and tried to stop them.

The children, however, continued towards the Collectorate and eventually blocked its main gate.

Officials attempted to convince them to end the protest, but the children refused to move. Officials and employees inside the building were consequently unable to exit.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Backs Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke later extended his support to the protest. Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, he said, “This Independence Day, let’s pledge to improve government schools in our villages.”

On X, he wrote, "Salute to these kids who are fighting for their future! All they are asking for is a road to their school. Is that too much to ask after nearly 80 years of Independence? This should have been done decades ago. This 15th August, let’s pledge to work for the children and schools of rural India."

CJP's Campaign To Improve Rural Schools

The Hamirpur protest came a day after Dipke announced a campaign focused on improving government schools in villages.

The 30-year-old, who is now leading a ‘pressure group’ against the government, urged sarpanches and parents to take up the “social and moral responsibility” of ensuring better basic facilities for children.

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Dipke has called on people to make the pledge on August 15, India’s 80th Independence Day. He said he would start the campaign from his own village, Hingoli, in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, by approaching the sarpanch and seeking improvements to government schools there.

In a video message shared on social media, Dipke said government schools in villages had been “neglected and ignored” over the past 80 years. He also questioned why rural children continued to lack facilities available to students in larger cities.

According to Dipke, children in villages still have to walk long distances to attend school and often lack basic facilities such as drinking water and washrooms.

“How difficult it must be for small girls. So, I feel that this August 15, if we should pay attention to anything, it should be to making a new start, and we must begin by correcting our government schools,” he said.

He also appealed to village heads across the country to address the issue and improve schools in their respective villages. Dipke said the CJP would showcase their efforts on its social media platforms, along with credits and visuals.

CJP Expands Youth-Focused Activities

The campaign marks another expansion of the CJP’s youth-focused activities. The organisation began as an online satirical platform launched by Dipke from the US before moving to street protests, including an agitation over the NEET paper leak and other student-related issues.

The protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar drew students and parents from different parts of the country. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the agitation.

The protests led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister. After the demonstrations ended on July 25, the CJP held a two-day strategy meeting in Maharashtra and announced that it would continue as a youth movement, with Wangchuk as its mentor.

Last week, Dipke also announced the nationwide “Kya Bolti Public” campaign to understand people's concerns, saying education would be the first focus of the outreach initiative.