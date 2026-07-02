Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshad questioned if 'scared' of gay people was homophobic.

He reiterated fear to Dheeraj; Dheeraj expressed comfort.

The incident sparked intense online debate, dividing users.

A conversation with Harshad Chopda and fellow contestant Shreya Kalra on Lock Upp 2 has become the latest talking point on social media. A clip from the reality show has gone viral, prompting intense reactions online. While several users criticised the actor and labelled his remarks as "homophobic", others argued that his comments were being interpreted without considering the full context.

ALSO READ: Are Shreya Kalra And Rishabh Jaiswal In An Open Relationship? Old Video Goes Viral

Viral Lock Upp 2 Clip Triggers Controversy

The controversy began after a video from Lock Upp 2 surfaced online showing Harshad speaking to Shreya Kalra about the term "homophobic".

During the exchange, Harshad asked, “If somebody is a little scared of gay people, what would that come into… Homophobic… That person is a bit scared or wary, not that the person hates the community”.

Shreya responded by asking, “Are you scared of gay people?”

Harshad laughed in response, following which Shreya added, “You feel gay people hit on you… But with that thought you are putting every gay person in the same box, which is not true”.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with users expressing sharply divided opinions over the conversation.

He is homophobic but can’t accepting it cause he thinks people could Cancel him#HarshadChopda



Love to see #ShreyaKalra giving him reality check

AAPKO LAGTA H SARE MARD (gay) aap pe line Martaa h



Khud ko tom cruise samjh baitha h#LockUpS2 pic.twitter.com/sUyWKAA3xZ — Sneha Singh🇮🇳 (@loading_drama) July 1, 2026

Harshad Chopda Revisits The Conversation With Dheeraj Dhoopar

The conversation with Shreya Kalra wasn't the only time Harshad Chopda addressed the subject inside the Lock Upp 2 house. In a more recent episode, he spoke about it again during a discussion with fellow contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Reflecting on his perspective, Harshad said, "I know 2-3 people, I'm good with them, I'm not afraid. I think maybe I just take longer. My first instinct, though, is always fear."

Responding to him, Dheeraj shared a different viewpoint, saying, "I'm comfortable around gay people... I feel they are better human beings. They're more sensitive towards everything. They're wonderful."

One of the most heartfelt moments from #LockUpp2.



While Harshad Chopda shared that he would need time to adjust around gay people, Dheeraj Dhoopar responded with warmth and empathy:



"I'm comfortable around gay people... I feel they are better human beings. They're more… — 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@The_Drama_Dose) July 1, 2026

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala Abuse Each Other In Ugly Verbal Fight | WATCH

Internet Divided Over Harshad Chopda's Remarks

The viral exchange has sparked an intense online debate. While many social media users criticised Harshad's remarks, others defended him, saying his words were being taken out of context.

One user wrote, "Everyone has their own perceptions about certain people. Maybe Harshad’s opinion comes from something he’s experienced or believed over time. I’m not going to judge him based on one conversation alone."

Another user strongly disagreed, writing, "This is clearly homophobia. Of course I don’t know #HarshadChopra enough to judge. But to be this ignorant beyond your 40’s, that you don’t realise that you are using a blanket generalisation to judge a diverse group based on maybe one experience you may have had is BIAS. Which means you are erasing individual identity, character and values of so many people in the community. This is either learned prejudice that exists in our country or it’s simply a way to justify his discriminatory feelings. In short, in whatever way you twist this, it’s homophobia."

A third user defended the actor, commenting, "harshad has used the term 'scared' which might be pertaining to certain experiences he has had as a newcomer in the industry. there is no disrespect involved. besides, his interactions with sufi are proof enough that he isnt homophobic in the slightest."

Another social media user also came to his defence, saying, "What's wrong with everyone? Harshad openly admitted he feels scared around the LGBTQ+ community and doesn't know how to handle such situations. He even apologized to the person he met recently."

The actor's latest conversation inside the Lock Upp 2 house has now become one of the show's most discussed moments, with viewers continuing to debate the intent and interpretation of his remarks across social media.