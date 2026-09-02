Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' Set For October Release, Makers End Delay Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian in this action sequel.

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2 will arrive in theatres on October 15, with production house Sun Pictures putting an end to speculation over a possible delay. The makers confirmed the release date through a new poster, days after reports suggested the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial could be postponed.

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Sun Pictures Confirms 'Jailer 2' Release Date

Sun Pictures announced the film’s theatrical release date on its official social media account, sharing a new poster featuring Rajinikanth in an intense avatar while holding a gun.

The production house confirmed that Jailer 2 will release in cinemas on October 15. The post was captioned, “Alappara Kelapparom.” This is a popular line from Hukum, the hit song from the first Jailer film.

The latest announcement comes amid reports that the sequel could face a delay. According to reports circulating in cinema circles, some dialogues in the film had been critical of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Those dialogues were reportedly removed, while additional shooting was said to have begun, prompting speculation about a change in the release schedule.

'Jailer 2' Release Date Listed On BookMyShow, District

The October 15 release date is also listed on BookMyShow and District, further indicating that the makers are sticking to the announced theatrical schedule.

The confirmation now puts an end to the recent uncertainty surrounding the Rajinikanth-led sequel, with the film remaining on course for its October release.

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About 'Jailer 2'

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as the much-loved character Muthuvel Pandian. The film comes as a sequel to Jailer, the 2023 blockbuster that emerged as a huge commercial success.

The sequel boasts an ensemble cast, with Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu taking on key roles. There are also reports that Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar could once again feature in the film through cameo appearances.