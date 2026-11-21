Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hailey shared emotional impact at NYT DealBook Summit.

She faced intense online harassment after Justin's marriage.

Abuse included public hostility, comparisons, and suicidal comments.

This constant backlash deeply affected her mental well-being.

Hailey Bieber has spoken about the emotional impact of years of online harassment following her marriage to Justin Bieber. The model and Rhode founder revealed that constant abuse, public hostility, and comparisons with singer Selena Gomez affected her mental health deeply. Speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, Hailey recalled receiving disturbing comments on social media and being confronted by strangers in public. She said the experience left her feeling that people wanted her gone. The model also reflected on how intense the online backlash became, admitting she had never faced anything similar before.

Hailey Bieber Recalls Online Hate And Suicidal Thoughts

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the intense hostility she faced after marrying Justin Bieber in 2018. The model said the online abuse became a daily experience, with strangers leaving deeply hurtful comments on her social media accounts.

Speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, Hailey recalled the extent of the harassment.

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"The way people were making me feel... I had people telling me to kill myself in the comments every single day. I was going through a time where people were yelling at me in the street," the Rhode founder said during the panel. She also recalled being targeted in public, with strangers shouting at her while she was out.

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Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez And The Online Comparisons

Justin Bieber was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez for nearly a decade. After their split, he married Hailey in 2018. The marriage became a subject of intense online discussion, with fans frequently comparing Hailey and Selena and framing their relationship as a rivalry.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for photos together at the Academy Museum Gala. https://t.co/6sr5NpjI1A — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2022

Although the two women tried to put the speculation to rest, the comparisons continued. Hailey and Selena even posed together at the Academy Museum Gala in 2023, but the online debate did not disappear.

Hailey recalled how people went as far as setting up public comparisons between the two women. "People were putting tip jars up in Starbucks of me versus this person," she said, referring to Gomez.

Hailey Bieber Says Online Abuse Affected Her Mental Health

Reflecting on the period, Hailey said the hostility was unlike anything she had experienced before. The constant criticism and public treatment left her struggling with the way others viewed her.

"I had never experienced anything like that before. So the way that people were making me feel was that maybe it would be better if I wasn't here anymore. Because that's how intense I felt other people's feelings were towards me at the time."

Her remarks offer a glimpse into the personal impact of online harassment, particularly when public figures become targets of ongoing social media hostility. Hailey's account highlights how persistent online abuse can affect a person's mental health, even when the hostility is directed at someone in the public eye.