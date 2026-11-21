Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Passengers surprised Sonu Nigam by singing his popular songs.

Nigam recorded passengers; later performed his songs post-landing.

He called it

Sonu Nigam received an unexpected tribute during a flight when fellow passengers turned the cabin into an impromptu singalong. The travellers began performing some of the singer’s best-known songs, including Kal Ho Naa Ho and Main Agar Kahoon, leaving him visibly touched. Videos shared by the singer show him recording the passengers as they sang from their seats. After landing, he returned the gesture with a short performance of his own. Nigam later described the experience as a kind of love that happens only in dreams, thanking everyone who made the journey memorable. The clips soon spread across social media.

Sonu Nigam Surprised By Passengers During Flight

Singer Sonu Nigam had an unusual musical experience aboard a flight from Raipur to Mumbai when passengers decided to celebrate his music with an impromptu performance.

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Mumbai on November 20 got an unexpected musical treat when singer Sonu Nigam broke into ar impromptu performance at their request. "KL Rahul" "शनि देव" #GodMorningSaturday #AnantAmbani #RajaTheElephant SENA "Om Shanti" #Vantara https://t.co/e0jDsLqpKg — 7_viral__ (@7_viral__) November 21, 2026

The passengers began singing some of his popular tracks while seated inside the aircraft. Their song choices included Kal Ho Naa Ho from the 2003 film of the same name and Main Agar Kahoon from Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. Sonu appeared pleasantly surprised by the gesture and pulled out his phone to record the moment. In one clip, he turned the front camera towards himself, capturing the passengers singing in the background.

Sonu Nigam Shares Video, Says 'It's Show Time'

After the aircraft landed, Sonu shared another video highlighting how enthusiastic the passengers were to see him perform. He pointed out that even after the seat belt signs had been switched off, the passengers remained seated, apparently waiting for him to sing.

Sharing the clip, the singer wrote: “Seat belt signs are off, and they are still sitting, clearly indicating they are expecting it's Show Time.”

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Sonu eventually gave the passengers what they were waiting for. He performed Kiska Hai Tumko Intezaar, Main Hoon Na, followed by Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

The singer also shared a video of the memorable interaction on his social media account, captioning it: “The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you, everyone.”

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Sonu Nigam's Musical Journey

For the uninitiated, Sonu Nigam has been associated with the Indian music industry for nearly four decades. He has recorded more than 1,000 songs in several languages and is known for his versatility across film music and independent performances.

His extensive collection of popular tracks has earned him a loyal following across generations. The in-flight interaction was another reminder of the connection audiences share with his music.

What began as a routine flight turned into a memorable musical gathering for Sonu Nigam and his fellow passengers. The singer's decision to return the gesture with a live performance made the experience even more special.