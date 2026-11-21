Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump cited India's growth, urged lower US rates.

He criticized Fed's

Trump argued the US deserves world's lowest borrowing costs.

US inflation remains above Federal Reserve's target.

US President Donald Trump cited India's 7 per cent economic growth and relatively low interest rates to argue that the American economy could expand at a much faster pace if the Federal Reserve reduced borrowing costs.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday (local time), Trump criticised the US central bank for keeping interest rates high, alleging that it raised borrowing costs even when economic indicators showed strong performance. He claimed that the US could achieve GDP growth of 15 to 20 per cent if the Federal Reserve adopted a more accommodative approach to monetary policy.

Trump accused the central bank of being "very political", while clarifying that his criticism was not directed specifically at its chairman.

"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. I'm not blaming the chairman, but the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," he said.

Trump Uses India's Growth To Argue For Lower US Interest Rates

Drawing a comparison with India, Trump pointed to its reported 7 per cent GDP growth and low interest rates, arguing that the US could register substantially higher growth if it followed a similar approach.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 per cent GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it," the US President said.

He argued that strong economic numbers should give the US greater scope to lower interest rates, as better financial performance indicated improved creditworthiness. Instead, he alleged, the Federal Reserve was raising rates and restricting the country's economic potential.

"We do just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. When we have these great numbers, you shouldn't keep raising the rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit. We would have a GDP of 15 or 20 per cent, not 4 per cent. We'd pay off the debt very rapidly. That's the way it should work. But we do it in reverse," Trump said.

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Trump Says US Should Have World's Lowest Interest Rates

The US President also argued that America should have the lowest borrowing costs globally, citing its role in supporting economic growth in other countries.

"We're the country that makes other countries successful. Some of them are considered financial elite, but they are not. They are only elite because of us. So we should have the lowest," he said.

Trump's latest remarks come amid his continued criticism of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and its approach to controlling inflation.

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US Inflation Remains Above Federal Reserve's 2% Target

The comments also come as inflation in the US remains above the Federal Reserve's stated 2 per cent target. The annual personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation rate stood at 3.6 per cent in September, according to the figures cited in the report.

Core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, was recorded at 3.1 per cent.

The inflation figures form part of the economic backdrop to the debate over interest rates, with the Federal Reserve's decisions balancing price stability against economic growth.