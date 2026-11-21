Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck central Peru Friday.

Lima residents evacuated; no immediate casualties or damage.

Epicenter in Junin region; no tsunami threat reported.

Mining operations in affected Junin region remained unharmed.

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck central Peru on Friday, sending residents in the capital Lima, out of their homes and prompting lawmakers to evacuate the country's Congress building. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage following the tremor, Reuters reported.

The earthquake struck the Andean region of Junin at a depth of 129 km, according to Peru's Geophysical Institute. The German Research Centre for Geosciences also reported the magnitude 6.8 tremor.

The earthquake was felt in Lima, where residents rushed out of buildings as a precaution. Television footage showed lawmakers leaving the Congress premises.

Temblor en Lima #temblor #sismo #peru https://t.co/GQwnerEgRR — Mailyn Mendoza Villacorta (@thaiz_0004) November 21, 2026

No Immediate Damage Reported In Junin

Vicente Quispe, a local council member in Junin province, told local broadcaster RPP that authorities had not received reports of damage following the earthquake.

"So far, no damage has been reported. This is the first time an earthquake of this magnitude has been felt in this area," he said.

Junin is located around 320 km east of Lima and is home to several medium-sized mining operations, including the Toromocho copper mine owned by China's Chinalco. The mine is among Peru's largest copper-producing operations.

No Tsunami Threat After Peru Earthquake

The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake did not pose a tsunami threat.

Peru is the world's third-largest copper producer, with mining playing a significant role in its economy. The absence of immediate reports of damage will be closely watched given the presence of major mining operations in the affected region.