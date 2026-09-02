India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Riti Tiwari Rumoured To Enter Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Riti Tiwari Rumoured To Enter Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Riti Tiwari is reportedly a confirmed contestant. Check the latest contestant updates, premiere date and where to watch.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riti Tiwari, singer and politician, confirmed for Bigg Boss 20.
  • Viewer votes decide between Rhea Ahir, Love Gill's entry.
  • Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, among others, rumored as contestants.
  • Bigg Boss 20 premieres September 6, 2026, on Colors/Jio.

The excitement around Bigg Boss 20 is building ahead of its grand premiere, with fresh updates emerging about the celebrities set to enter Salman Khan’s reality show. The latest name to reportedly be confirmed is Riti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. A singer, songwriter and composer, Riti is now set to take part in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: ‘Ahaan Panday’s Private Account Follows OnlyFans Model,’ Claims Reddit; Tara Sutaria, Aryan Khan Follow His Account

Riti Tiwari Rumoured To Enter Bigg Boss 20

According to a report by Bigg Boss Tak, Riti Tiwari has been confirmed as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. She has made a name for herself in music and has been working on both cover versions and original songs.

Riti has also ventured into politics. In 2024, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding another dimension to her public profile.

Rhea Ahir Or Love Gill: Who Will Enter The Show?

Salman Khan recently revealed the names of two potential contestants, Rhea Ahir and actress Love Gill. However, only one of them will make it to Bigg Boss 20.

The contestant receiving the highest number of votes from viewers will secure a place on the show. This voting-based entry has added another element of anticipation before the season begins.

Which Other Celebrities Could Join Bigg Boss 20?

Actor Rohed Khan and Badshah’s former wife Isha Rikhi are also reportedly among the confirmed contestants for the new season.

Several other names have been linked to the show, including Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey, Qazi Touqeer, Khushi Dubey, Geeta Basra, Shouvik Chakraborty, Aman Gandhi and Arshifa Khan.

However, the makers have not officially announced the participation of these celebrities yet. Viewers will therefore have to wait until the premiere for the complete and final contestant line-up.

ALSO READ: 'Sai Baba' Fame Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised; Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Step In As Bill Crosses Rs 19 Lakh

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date And Where To Watch

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on 6 September 2026 at 9 pm. The show will be available to watch on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV.

The new season will also be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, making the launch a multi-language television event.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Riti Tiwari and will she be on Bigg Boss 20?

Riti Tiwari is a singer, songwriter, and composer, and the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. She is reportedly confirmed as a contestant for Bigg Boss 20.

When and where can I watch Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6, 2026, at 9 pm. You can watch it on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV.

How will Rhea Ahir or Love Gill be chosen for Bigg Boss 20?

Only one of them will enter Bigg Boss 20. The contestant receiving the highest number of viewer votes will secure a place on the show.

Are there other confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 20 besides Riti Tiwari?

Yes, actor Rohed Khan and Badshah's former wife Isha Rikhi are also reportedly among the confirmed contestants. The makers have not yet officially announced the full lineup.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Sep 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Bigg Boss 20 Contestants Riti Tiwari Manoj Tiwari Daughter
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Riti Tiwari Rumoured To Enter Salman Khan's Show
Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Riti Tiwari Rumoured To Enter Salman Khan's Show
Celebrities
Olivia Dean, 5SOS, KATSEYE To Perform At Lollapalooza 2027? Fans Decode Cryptic Clues
Olivia Dean, 5SOS, KATSEYE To Perform At Lollapalooza 2027? Fans Decode Cryptic Clues
Celebrities
‘Ahaan Panday’s Private Account Follows OnlyFans Model,’ Claims Reddit; Tara Sutaria, Aryan Khan Follow His Account
‘Ahaan Panday’s Private Account Follows OnlyFans Model,’ Claims Reddit; Tara Sutaria, Aryan Khan Follow His Account
Celebrities
Sonu Sood Reaches Flood-Hit Nepal, Extends Help As Death Toll Rises To 1,127
Sonu Sood Reaches Flood-Hit Nepal, Extends Help As Death Toll Rises To 1,127
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Murder: Young Man Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Nawada
Ganga Expressway: Massive Cave-In Reported in Unnao After Heavy Rain
Nepal Flood Disaster: Death Toll Reaches 1,050 on Eighth Day
Bihar Flood: Ganga Erosion Sweeps Old Chaiti Durga Temple Into River
Ram Mandir CEO: First CEO Could Be Announced at Trust Meeting Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget