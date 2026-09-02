Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Riti Tiwari Rumoured To Enter Salman Khan's Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riti Tiwari, singer and politician, confirmed for Bigg Boss 20.

Viewer votes decide between Rhea Ahir, Love Gill's entry.

Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, among others, rumored as contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 premieres September 6, 2026, on Colors/Jio.

The excitement around Bigg Boss 20 is building ahead of its grand premiere, with fresh updates emerging about the celebrities set to enter Salman Khan’s reality show. The latest name to reportedly be confirmed is Riti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. A singer, songwriter and composer, Riti is now set to take part in the upcoming season.

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Riti Tiwari Rumoured To Enter Bigg Boss 20

According to a report by Bigg Boss Tak, Riti Tiwari has been confirmed as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. She has made a name for herself in music and has been working on both cover versions and original songs.

Riti has also ventured into politics. In 2024, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding another dimension to her public profile.

Rhea Ahir Or Love Gill: Who Will Enter The Show?

Salman Khan recently revealed the names of two potential contestants, Rhea Ahir and actress Love Gill. However, only one of them will make it to Bigg Boss 20.

The contestant receiving the highest number of votes from viewers will secure a place on the show. This voting-based entry has added another element of anticipation before the season begins.

Which Other Celebrities Could Join Bigg Boss 20?

Actor Rohed Khan and Badshah’s former wife Isha Rikhi are also reportedly among the confirmed contestants for the new season.

Several other names have been linked to the show, including Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey, Qazi Touqeer, Khushi Dubey, Geeta Basra, Shouvik Chakraborty, Aman Gandhi and Arshifa Khan.

However, the makers have not officially announced the participation of these celebrities yet. Viewers will therefore have to wait until the premiere for the complete and final contestant line-up.

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Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date And Where To Watch

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on 6 September 2026 at 9 pm. The show will be available to watch on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV.

The new season will also be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, making the launch a multi-language television event.