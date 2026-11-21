Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rijiju challenged Rahul Gandhi on India's 1962 war and economy.

Gandhi questioned India's non-inclusion in a key global meeting.

Rijiju accused Gandhi of undermining India's image internationally.

BJP leaders widely criticized Gandhi's 'side player' comments.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to answer four questions concerning India's history, the 1962 war with China and the country's economic record. Rijiju, who belongs to Arunachal Pradesh, invoked his personal connection to the 1962 conflict, alleging that his village had been occupied by China. He also accused the Congress of failing to address India's economic challenges during its years in power.

In a post on X, the minister posed four questions to the opposition party: "My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologize for 1962 humiliation?"

"Congress kept India a poor nation. Why?. Why was India called land of snake charmers?. Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?," he said.

Congress must answer 4 questions: 1. My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologize for 1962 humiliation? 2. Congress kept India a poor nation. Why? 3. Why was India called land of snake charmers? 4. Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth? https://t.co/ojrdYYDFLA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 20, 2026

What Triggered The Rijiju-Rahul Gandhi Showdown?

The exchange followed Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's absence from a high-profile trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The three leaders met at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen on November 19, on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC summit. Sharing a photograph of the meeting on X, Gandhi questioned India's position in global diplomacy.

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," the Leader of the Opposition said.

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His remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, with Rijiju leading the counter-attack.

Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining India's Image

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rijiju urged Gandhi against making statements that could damage India's reputation, whether within the country or overseas.

The Union minister accused the Congress leader of "colluding with foreign-based anti-India forces" and spreading "falsehoods" about India's democracy and economic condition.

He further alleged that forces operating outside India could be encouraging Gandhi's criticism. Rijiju also accused the Congress leader of developing an anti-India mindset and attempting to undermine the country's civilisation, traditions, democratic institutions and Constitution.

The minister claimed Gandhi had already opened a front against these institutions.

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BJP Leaders Target 'Side Player' Remark

Rijiju's attack comes amid a broader BJP offensive against Gandhi over his recent comments on India's standing in international affairs.

The Congress leader had described India as a "side player" in global geopolitics, arguing that the country had lost its ability to independently influence major international discussions.

He also questioned how Pakistan continued to engage with influential countries, including the United States and Iran, while India was allegedly losing diplomatic space.