At least 11 people have died and more than 300 have been hospitalised in Manipur following consumption of spurious liquor in Chandel district. The cases have been reported since November 18, with patients admitted to several hospitals in Imphal.

Most of those affected are from Chakpikarong and nearby areas. They are receiving treatment at healthcare facilities including the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Shija Hospitals and Babina Hospital.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospital and Babina Hospital on Friday afternoon to review the situation and meet patients undergoing treatment.

In a social media post, Singh said more than 140 patients had been admitted to Shija Hospital and over 41 to Babina Hospital. He added that the death toll had reached 11 over the preceding 48 hours.

"The patients are undergoing medical evaluation and treatment under the close supervision of the doctors," he said.

Medical Team Sent To Chandel, Government Orders Enquiry

The Chief Minister said a medical team led by a general medicine specialist, along with essential medicines, had been sent to Chandel district to reinforce treatment and response efforts.

"The government will conduct an enquiry and the culprits will be punished," he added.

VIDEO | Chandel: Eight people die over three days after consuming adulterated liquor in Manipur, while over 100 others are hospitalised. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visits the hospital. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/KpR8trV3jh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2026

Chetan K, Joint Managing Director of Shija Hospitals, told reporters that patients admitted to the facility had reported symptoms including dizziness and stomach pain, along with other complications. Some patients were also undergoing haemodialysis.

Shija Hospitals said more than 312 patients had been attended to at its facilities so far due to methanol poisoning.

A doctor at JNIMS said several people who had consumed locally brewed liquor had also approached hospitals out of fear.

Suspected Contaminated Liquor Bought From Sugnu

Preliminary reports indicate that the suspected contaminated liquor was purchased from Sugnu in Kakching district.

Chandel constituency MLA SS Olish said efforts were underway to transport more affected people to hospitals in Imphal. She also said she had spoken to the Chief Minister and requested his intervention.

"I have spoken personally to CM Yumnam Khemchand, and requested him to look into the situation affecting Chandel. He agreed willingly and has visited the patients at Shija Hospitals and will visit Babina later," she said.

Olish added that party workers, particularly in Chakpikarong, were arranging vehicles to bring patients to Imphal for treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)