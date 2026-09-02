Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A Reddit video showed Ahaan Panday following an OnlyFans model.

Panday's celebrity-followed private account unfollowed the model.

ABP Live could not verify the Reddit video's initial claim.

Reddit users debated the viral video and its implications.

Ahaan Panday, if a Reddit video is to be believed, was allegedly following an OnlyFans model from his private account, which is followed by several celebrities, including Tara Sutaria, Aryan Khan, Aneet Padda, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Alaya F. He has now “unfollowed” the model, as per Redditors, after the video made its way to the subreddit.

‘Ahaan Panday’s Private Account Follows OnlyFans Model’

It all started after a purported video showed Ahaan Panday’s private account among the followers of an OnlyFans model who goes by the username “reesespiices” online.

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The video was shared on the Reddit community “BollyBlindsNGossip”.

The user who shared the video also claimed, “This is just one account, he is following some more and all are recent followers as most of these models went active in August only.”

While the private account attributed to Ahaan does exist and appears to be followed by several celebrities, the account is currently not following the model. Hence, ABP Live could not independently verify the veracity of the Reddit video.

How Did Reddit Users React?

The post has received over 1,300 upvotes and around 600 comments, with Reddit users sharing a range of reactions.

One user wrote, “Some shippers will be so heartbroken that their Prince Charming is not the devoted lover he played in the movie.”

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Another commented, “Bro just unfollowed her which means he keeps lurking on this sub.”

“Every time someone gets exposed like this, it reminds me how this guy made the best decision ever by staying off social media,” wrote another user, referring to Ranbir Kapoor.

A fourth user commented, “I love the internet detectives here (fr, no sarcasm).”

Another comment read, “As soon as this post will go viral and his PR team will notice it, he will silently unfollow her and some other type of news will circulate about him.”

On the work front, Ahaan Panday will next be seen in an upcoming action-romance project helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray are also reportedly part of the cast, with the film scheduled to hit theatres in 2027.