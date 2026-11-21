Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul's 136 led India's dominant Day 3 batting.

Padikkal (80) and Gill (98) added crucial runs for India.

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 55 secured a 118-run lead.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: India moved into a commanding position in the opening Test against New Zealand after a dominant batting display on Day 3 in Wellington. KL Rahul led the charge with a magnificent 136, while Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a century as India reached 486/4 at stumps, securing a first-innings lead of 118 runs.

The visitors resumed the day at 159/1 and steadily took control of the contest. New Zealand, who had posted 368 in their first innings, struggled to make regular breakthroughs as India's middle order continued to build on the platform laid by the openers.

Rahul remained at the centre of India's innings for a large part of the day. He found an able partner in Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed 80 before being dismissed by Kyle Jamieson. Their partnership kept New Zealand's attack at bay and pushed India closer to the hosts' total.

KL Rahul's 136 Puts India In Front After New Zealand's Fightback

Rahul brought up his century after spending considerable time at the crease, showing patience and control against the New Zealand bowlers. His 136 came from 290 deliveries and included nine fours and two sixes.

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The knock was particularly significant as it completed Rahul's collection of Test centuries in all four SENA countries: South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He became the first Indian opener to achieve the milestone.

Padikkal's contribution was equally important in consolidating India's position. The left-hander made 80 from 175 balls, hitting 10 boundaries, before Jamieson broke the partnership. Rahul's innings ended soon afterwards when Nathan Smith bowled him, leaving India with a strong platform but still work to do.

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New Zealand had an opportunity to make further inroads when Gill came to the crease. However, the India captain joined the scoring effort and ensured that the momentum remained with the visitors.

Shubman Gill Falls Two Runs Short, Pant Takes India Past 450

Gill looked comfortable during his stay and moved towards what would have been another Test century. He scored 98 from 146 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes, before Jacob Duffy dismissed him just short of the landmark.

Gill's departure brought Rishabh Pant to the middle. The wicketkeeper-batter made an unbeaten 55, accelerating the scoring as India moved further away from New Zealand's total.

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Pant struck five fours and two sixes in his 62-ball innings. He was joined by Anshul Kamboj, who was yet to score when the umpires called stumps.

India finished the day at 486/4 after 125 overs, with a lead of 118 runs. Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are still to bat, leaving India with considerable depth in the lower order.

Henry Nicholls And Glenn Phillips Rescue New Zealand On Day 1

New Zealand's first innings had begun with India making full use of the conditions after opting to bowl. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep also picked up wickets to leave the hosts struggling at 70/5.

Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips then turned the innings around with a substantial partnership. The pair put together 216 runs for the sixth wicket, preventing India from running through the lower order and giving New Zealand a route back into the match.

Nicholls was unbeaten on 113 at the end of the opening day, with Phillips on 94. New Zealand reached 243/5 after 82 overs, having recovered from a difficult start.

New Zealand Reach 368 As Both Set-Batters Score Hundreds

The recovery continued on Day 2 as Phillips completed his century before falling for 118 off 216 balls. Nicholls carried on, eventually finishing unbeaten on 175 from 335 deliveries, with 21 fours.

New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in 121 overs. Bumrah claimed four wickets, Akash Deep took three, Kamboj picked up two and Prasidh Krishna finished with one.

India's response began with an opening stand of 130 between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul. Jaiswal scored 85 from 89 balls, including 16 fours, before Matt Henry removed him.

Rahul and Padikkal then carried India through the remainder of the second day without another dismissal. At 159/1 at stumps, India were still 209 runs behind, but their batting on Day 3 has transformed the match situation. With a lead of 118 and six wickets remaining, the visitors will look to extend their advantage before putting New Zealand back in to bat.