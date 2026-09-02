Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Darshan Jariwala denies estranged wife Apara's claims.

Jariwala explained differing priorities, careers caused their separation.

He claimed divorce failed as Mehta withdrew her consent.

Darshan Jariwala has responded to allegations made by his estranged wife and actress Apara Mehta, who had claimed that he called her the “ugliest woman” and left her, saying that he “no longer loved her” on their wedding anniversary. The actor has now addressed the claims, saying that his estranged wife is “playing the victim card”. For those who don’t know, Apara and Darshan have been living separately for 23 years, although they have never legally divorced.

Darshan Jariwala Responds To Apara Mehta’s Allegations

During a recent conversation on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, Darshan Jariwala said that Apara’s memories of events from so many years ago may have changed over time. The senior actor maintained that he could never tell a woman that she was ugly and suggested that her recollection of the incident could be a case of “false memory”.

He said, “There is a neurological phenomenon in which your memories of an event can change over time. I can very comfortably say that this is a case of false memory. Nothing like what has been described actually happened. I am not the kind of person who would tell even a plain-looking woman that she is ugly. It would be such an absurd thing to say.”

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He added, “If I know myself well, I would talk about what a person is like on the inside, rather than how they look on the outside.”

‘She Is Playing A Victim Card’

Jariwala said Mehta was “fully welcome” to “play the victim card,” but added that he has moved on from the past and is “very happy” with his life today. The actor has been in a relationship with interior designer and architect Anahita Italia since 2010. They have been living together since.

Questioning why Mehta had chosen to speak about the allegations after so many years, Jariwala said, “I cannot imagine why she would want to talk about these things 23 years after we separated. And never before! If this is history, and she had the opportunity to bring it up in the media, then why now?”

‘I Know My Truth’

The actor went on to say that he could only speak about his side of the story and could not comment on Mehta’s intentions. Darshan said, “We cannot sit inside her mind and judge her. I know my truth. My truth is my truth. There is no limit to lies. I cannot even guess what her motives are.”

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Jariwala further said, “People who truly know me know the whole story very well because my version never changes. There are no different versions of the truth.”

Darshan Reveals Why He And Apara Separated

Speaking about the reason behind their separation, Darshan said that after they got married in 1982, their priorities and perspectives gradually changed. He said that shifts in their personal circumstances, careers and financial situations also played a role in their relationship falling apart.

Darshan said, “Two people develop in different ways. If you plant two plants together, they will grow differently. Her priorities were different, and mine were different. My circumstances changed because I was involved in an unsuccessful business venture. Even our approach to our careers was different. So, we tried to give our daughter the best childhood possible. We were very clear about that. Sometimes relationships change.”

Why Didn’t Darshan And Apara Get Divorced?

Darshan also opened up about why their marriage was never legally dissolved. According to the actor, he had initiated divorce proceedings, but the process could not be completed.

“I had filed the divorce documents, but the judge rejected the petition. She did not give her consent,” he said.

He added, “She had agreed to the divorce, but at the last moment, she changed her mind in front of the judge. Perhaps she is playing the role of a good and victimised woman.”

The actor also recalled leaving his home in Santacruz West and allowing Mehta and their daughter to continue living there. He said, “That was all I had to give her. If anyone should have asked for alimony, it should have been me because I was going through those circumstances. But nothing like that happened.”