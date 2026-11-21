Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav currently not considered for India's T20I team.

BCCI source cites intense competition for available spots.

Even Yashasvi Jaiswal struggles to find a white-ball place.

Decision stands despite Yadav's explosive domestic T20 form.

Suryakumar Yadav has been producing explosive performances in domestic cricket, but that has apparently not changed his standing in India's T20I plans. A report by the news agency ANI, quoting a BCCI source on Saturday, November 21, suggests that the former India captain is currently not being considered for selection. The same source also indicated that Yashasvi Jaiswal is struggling to find a place in the team's white-ball combination.

Why Suryakumar Yadav Is Out Of India's Plans

Suryakumar, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, was left out of the T20I setup after the conclusion of the IPL. Shreyas Iyer was subsequently appointed India's T20I captain.

Despite Suryakumar's recent run-scoring in domestic cricket, the BCCI source told ANI that the selectors currently do not see a place for him in the team.

“Surya is no longer part of our selection plans at the moment. We haven't even been able to find a place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the white-ball setup," the source told ANI.

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The source acknowledged that Suryakumar has been working hard and performing well, but pointed to the competition for places in India's current combination. Jaiswal's absence from the white-ball setup was cited as an example of the selection challenge.

“Yes, he (Surya) is working hard and performing well in List A cricket. However, the question is where we can accommodate him in the current Indian team. At present, there simply isn't a place available. We haven't even been able to find a spot for a young player like Yashasvi Jaiswal in white-ball cricket, so where would Surya fit into the current combination? As things stand, we are not considering him for the team in the present scenario,” the source added.

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Suryakumar Yadav's Explosive SMAT Form

The selection update comes amid a productive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for Suryakumar, who has been turning in quick-fire performances for Mumbai.

He announced himself with an unbeaten 60 off just 21 deliveries against Hyderabad, hitting six fours and five sixes. His strike rate was 285.71, and he brought up his half-century in only 15 balls. Mumbai went on to chase the target of 173 with seven wickets to spare.

Suryakumar followed that effort with an even bigger contribution against Gujarat. He smashed 82 off 29 balls, striking nine boundaries and seven sixes, as Mumbai chased down 199 in just 15.4 overs to win by five wickets.

The batter also made an impact against Goa, scoring 25 from 12 deliveries in Mumbai's 18-run victory in the third round.

His domestic performances have therefore offered a striking contrast to the latest selection update. However, the BCCI source's comments indicate that his current form has not translated into a place in the selectors' plans for India's white-ball teams.