Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP MP alleges Sonia Gandhi held 50% Maruti stake.

Dubey questions Maruti's authorization, establishment, government support.

Allegations include PMO involvement, land allotment, bank loans.

BJP MP challenges Gandhi to explain company dealings.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday levelled a series of allegations against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over the ownership, shareholding and functioning of Maruti-related companies, questioning how she allegedly held a 50 per cent stake despite being a foreign national.

In a post on X, Dubey described Sonia Gandhi as the "real owner of Maruti" and raised questions about the company's establishment, government clearances, land allotment and access to financial support during the Congress government's tenure under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The allegations revive the controversy surrounding the Maruti project associated with Indira Gandhi's son Sanjay Gandhi, which was investigated by a Commission of Enquiry in 1977.

Dubey Questions Sonia Gandhi's Alleged Maruti Shareholding

Referring to an agreement dated November 21, 1970, Dubey claimed that Sanjay Gandhi had entered into an arrangement with Maruti Technical Services Private Limited, which he alleged was associated with Sonia Gandhi.

"Did you know that despite being a foreign national, Sonia Gandhi was the Managing Director and 50 per cent shareholder of Maruti? On November 21, 1970, Sanjay Gandhi entered into an agreement with Sonia Gandhi's Maruti Technical Services Private Limited. Sonia Gandhi was the real owner of Maruti. The Maruti company was established in 1970, but it had already received a letter from the Government of India in 1968 authorising it to manufacture cars," Dubey wrote, as per reports.

He questioned how the company could have received government authorisation to manufacture cars in 1968, two years before its establishment in 1970.

Dubey further alleged that Indira Gandhi's government extended official support to the venture even before it formally came into existence.

"In 1969, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi issued a Cabinet order allowing her daughter-in-law, Sonia Gandhi's company, to manufacture cars. On April 3, 1972, Sanjay Gandhi travelled around the world at the Government of India's expense for the company," he added.

ALSO READ: Trump Cites India's 7% GDP Growth To Slam 'Political' US Federal Reserve Over High Interest Rates

PMO's Alleged Role And RK Dhawan's Association

The BJP MP also questioned the alleged involvement of the Prime Minister's Office in the company's operations.

He raised concerns over how a private company's office could function from the PMO and questioned the association of Indira Gandhi's close aide and private secretary, RK Dhawan, with the venture.

"How was a private company's office opened in the Prime Minister's Office? How did the Prime Minister's private secretary, Mr Dhawan, become its director?" he asked.

Dubey Raises Questions Over Land Allotment And Bank Loans

Dubey also questioned the alleged allotment of land to the Maruti project, claiming that Haryana government rules at the time did not permit land ownership in the name of foreign nationals.

"Under Haryana government rules at the time, land could not be allotted in a foreign national's name, yet Sonia Gandhi was allotted land in 1970?" he said.

He also linked the controversy to the nationalisation of banks, questioning whether the decision was intended to facilitate loans for companies associated with the Gandhi family.

"Wasn't the nationalisation of banks done solely to provide loans to her companies?" he asked.

ALSO READ: 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Peru, Residents Rush Onto Streets In Lima

BJP MP Challenges Sonia Gandhi To Explain Maruti Dealings

Concluding his post, Dubey challenged Sonia Gandhi to address the allegations and explain the circumstances surrounding the company's formation, ownership and alleged access to government support.

"If only Sonia ji would explain in her book how she built a large company without investing her own money, and how Prime Minister Indira Gandhi handed her the Maruti company as a favour," he wrote.

The allegations have brought renewed political attention to the controversial history of Sanjay Gandhi's Maruti project and its alleged links with the political establishment during the Emergency-era Congress government.