Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Baliyan's family demands justice, alleging many accused still at large.

Police probe revealed Gogi gang involvement, social media claims.

Shamli police launched operation; two suspects killed in encounter.

The family of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan is continuing to seek justice days after his killing in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. As his Terahvin ceremony was held on Wednesday, his wife Swati urged the authorities to take stringent action against everyone allegedly linked to the murder, saying the family has "not been given complete justice yet" and that some accused remain at large.

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Ankit Baliyan’s Terahvin Held In Shamli

Baliyan, who was fatally shot on August 26, was remembered by family members and relatives during traditional rituals and a havan held in Shamli. Police personnel were also deployed in the area during the ceremony.

The singer and actor was allegedly attacked while leaving a gym in the district. His killing has since led his family to demand the arrest and prosecution of all those allegedly involved.

Speaking to ANI, Swati said the family was still waiting for complete justice and pointed out that only two accused had been apprehended so far.

"We have not been given complete justice yet. Only two accused have been caught so far. I have heard that the main accused is from a very good and wealthy family. We are from a rural family and do not have a large family," she said.

Wife Appeals For Strict Action

Swati called on the government to act against every person allegedly connected to the case. She also appealed to political leaders not to turn the matter into a political dispute, stressing the family's grief.

"I want the government to take action against all the accused as soon as possible. I would also like to tell all the politicians that no one should do politics over this matter. They should understand the pain that we are going through," she said.

She specifically appealed to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to understand the family's circumstances and avoid politicising the case.

Swati also spoke about the family’s financial difficulties following Baliyan’s death.

"We want justice. Our financial situation is also not good. We have put all the family's wealth into him. Our family is in debt and our only son is gone. Our house has been destroyed in a way. But the saddest thing is that the accused are still roaming freely," Swati said.

Family Wants Every Person Allegedly Involved Punished

Baliyan’s sister-in-law Reena also pressed for action against everyone allegedly connected to the killing. She said that identifying only some individuals would not address the wider issue.

"We want all those responsible to be punished. It is important to reach the root of the tree, not just cut its branches. Otherwise, the same network could emerge again and destroy someone else," she told ANI.

Reena claimed that several people were allegedly involved and called on the authorities to pursue all of them.

"We want all the eight to ten accused in this case to be brought to justice. Before anyone else does something like this, they should think a hundred times," Reena said.

She added that she had raised the family’s concerns with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said she was satisfied with the progress of the investigation so far.

"In this case, there should be no slackness at all. We are satisfied with the way the proceedings are moving forward. My only request is that no political issue should be raised and that we should be helped in getting justice for him," she said.

Police Probe Examines Alleged Gogi Gang Connection

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said on Monday that investigators had uncovered the involvement of a network allegedly connected to the Gogi gang.

"The investigation has revealed the involvement of a network connected to the Gogi gang behind this murder. On August 26-27, responsibility for the murder was claimed on social media through an Instagram account linked to Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuri. This claim is also being investigated as part of the ongoing probe," the DGP said.

Police have also stated that two prime suspects in the case were killed during a police operation. The alleged social-media claim and the wider network suspected to be linked to the killing are still being investigated.

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Shamli Police Launched District-Wide Operation

Following the murder, Shamli Police began a district-wide vehicle-checking and containment drive to prevent suspects from escaping.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said specialised teams, surveillance personnel, station house officers, the additional superintendent of police and circle officers were deployed as part of the effort to trace the suspects.

"I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6 am to ensure that no vehicle could enter the district without being checked," Singh said.

According to the SP, SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was checking vehicles near the police station at around 4 am when a motorcycle approached from the Karnal side.

"When he attempted to stop it, two criminals riding the motorcycle immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless," Singh said.

The suspects allegedly escaped towards Kairana, prompting another police team to intervene.

Singh said Kotwali SHO Dharmendra Gautam also tried to stop them, but they allegedly opened fire again, hitting and shattering the windshield of the police vehicle.

"Since an alert had already been broadcast over the wireless, our SWAT team, surveillance in-charge, SHOs, CO City, ASP and CO Kairana all arrived at the scene," the SP said.

The suspects were later cornered during the police operation.

The investigation remains focused on the circumstances surrounding Baliyan’s murder, including whether an old dispute involving the Gogi gang had any role in the killing. Authorities are also examining the social-media claim of responsibility and the alleged network linked to the case.

(With inputs from ANI)