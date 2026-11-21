Vinny Arora announced her second pregnancy via an Instagram video on November 21. She flaunted her baby bump in a green bodycon dress, captioning it
'A Little Miracle, All Over Again': Dheeraj Dhoopar And Wife Vinny Arora Announce Second Pregnancy
Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, Vinny Arora, are expecting their second child. Vinny announced the pregnancy with a baby-bump video, drawing congratulatory messages from television celebrities.
- Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora expecting their second child.
- Vinny announced pregnancy via Instagram video, flaunting baby bump.
- Couple already parents to son Zayn, born August 2022.
- Announcement followed their recent 10th wedding anniversary speculations.
Television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are preparing to welcome their second child. The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, had fuelled pregnancy speculation after sharing photographs from the occasion. Vinny has now put the rumours to rest with an announcement on Instagram. On Saturday, November 21, she posted a video in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a green bodycon dress. She captioned the clip, "A little miracle, all over again." Dheeraj and Vinny are already parents to their son, Zayn, who was born on August 10, 2022. Fans sent wishes too.
Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Announce Second Pregnancy
Vinny Arora shared the pregnancy announcement through a video on her Instagram account. Dressed in a green bodycon outfit, the actress proudly showed off her baby bump, confirming that the couple is expecting their second child.
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She accompanied the video with the caption, "A little miracle, all over again." The announcement was followed by congratulatory messages from several television celebrities. Falaq Naaz commented, "And I am telling you it's a girl this time."
Vahbiz Dorabjee also expressed her excitement, writing, "Omg what a surprise..I couldn't even guess that day at the party... congratulations." Seerat Kapoor, Jayati Bhatia, and other celebrities also sent their best wishes to the couple. The couple already have a son, Zayn, who was born on August 10, 2022.
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Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora's Love Story
Dheeraj and Vinny got married on November 16, 2016, in Delhi, after dating for approximately seven years. Their relationship began when they met in 2009 on the sets of the television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg.
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What started as a friendship gradually developed into a relationship, and the two eventually tied the knot. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this month, with their social media posts prompting speculation about another pregnancy.
Dheeraj Dhoopar's Work Front
On the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in the second season of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
The actor's journey on the show ended a few weeks before the finale. Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of the season.
Dheeraj has not announced his next project so far. Congratulations are in order for Dheeraj and Vinny as they prepare to welcome another member into their family. Their latest announcement has received warm wishes from friends, colleagues, and fans.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora announce their second pregnancy?
How many children do Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have?
They are expecting their second child. They currently have one son named Zayn, who was born on August 10, 2022.
When did Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora get married?
Dheeraj and Vinny got married on November 16, 2016, in Delhi. They met in 2009 on the sets of 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' and dated for about seven years.
What milestone did Dheeraj and Vinny recently celebrate?
They recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Their social media posts from this occasion had previously sparked speculation about another pregnancy.