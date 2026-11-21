Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Announce Second Pregnancy

Vinny Arora shared the pregnancy announcement through a video on her Instagram account. Dressed in a green bodycon outfit, the actress proudly showed off her baby bump, confirming that the couple is expecting their second child.

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She accompanied the video with the caption, "A little miracle, all over again." The announcement was followed by congratulatory messages from several television celebrities. Falaq Naaz commented, "And I am telling you it's a girl this time."

Vahbiz Dorabjee also expressed her excitement, writing, "Omg what a surprise..I couldn't even guess that day at the party... congratulations." Seerat Kapoor, Jayati Bhatia, and other celebrities also sent their best wishes to the couple. The couple already have a son, Zayn, who was born on August 10, 2022.

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Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora's Love Story

Dheeraj and Vinny got married on November 16, 2016, in Delhi, after dating for approximately seven years. Their relationship began when they met in 2009 on the sets of the television show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

What started as a friendship gradually developed into a relationship, and the two eventually tied the knot. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this month, with their social media posts prompting speculation about another pregnancy.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Work Front

On the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in the second season of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The actor's journey on the show ended a few weeks before the finale. Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of the season.

Dheeraj has not announced his next project so far. Congratulations are in order for Dheeraj and Vinny as they prepare to welcome another member into their family. Their latest announcement has received warm wishes from friends, colleagues, and fans.