Salman Khan is holding on to December 4 as the theatrical release date of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, despite its box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. At a recent ABP summit in Hyderabad, the actor explained why moving the film to another date was not an option. He revealed that he was keen to avoid competing with Shah Rukh Khan's King, which also features Suhana Khan. Salman also discussed other major releases on the calendar, including Love And War and Monster, explaining why he wants to steer clear of certain box office clashes.

Salman Khan On Maatrubhumi And Shah Rukh Khan's King

Speaking at an ABP summit in Hyderabad, Salman Khan discussed the release strategy for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film, which has faced multiple delays, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4 and will compete with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.

However, Salman made it clear that he was not considering another change to the release date. Explaining his decision, the actor said he wanted to avoid a direct clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Kapoor's 'Unexpected – Safed Sach' First Look Out; film Based On Dehradun Rape Case To Release In 2027

Talking about the December release calendar, Salman said, "Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way. Now, these two films that are releasing, Avengers and Dune, I will clash with them anytime. But they're coming out a week before. I don't have a problem clashing with them at all. Now, if I leave my release date, Shah Rukh's film comes out one week later. Never want to clash."

Salman Khan Does Not Want To Clash With Love And War

Salman also discussed why shifting Maatrubhumi to January would not work for him. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love And War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is expected to release in January 2027.

ALSO READ | 'Show Time': Sonu Nigam Delights Passengers With Impromptu In-Flight Concert, WATCH

The actor indicated that he would prefer not to compete with the big-budget film either. With several major projects scheduled for the coming months, finding a suitable release window has become a consideration.

Salman Khan Talks About Monster Release In March 2027

Salman further revealed that March 2027 was another period he wanted to avoid because of his own upcoming project, Monster.

Explaining the scheduling concern, he said, "Any date the following week is also good. But then there's another film coming out in March, Monster, and I don't want to clash with myself."

The actor's comments suggest that while he is comfortable competing with Hollywood releases such as Avengers and Dune, he wants to avoid clashes with major Bollywood projects, particularly those involving Shah Rukh Khan and his own films.

For now, Salman Khan appears firm about Maatrubhumi's December 4 release, despite the face-off with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. His comments also offer a glimpse into how he is approaching the crowded release calendar, with Shah Rukh Khan's King and his own Monster among the films he wants to avoid competing against.