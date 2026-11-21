Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the six-lane Nitish Setu across the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district, adding a major road link between north and south Bihar. The project, built at an estimated cost of ₹4,280 crore, is expected to improve connectivity with Patna and ease traffic congestion on existing bridges.

Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other dignitaries attended the inauguration.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the bridge connects Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna.

Nitish Setu To Ease Traffic On Gandhi Setu, JP Setu

Constructed as an extradosed cable-stayed bridge, Nitish Setu is expected to provide an alternative route for commuters travelling between north and south Bihar.

The new crossing will help distribute traffic currently using Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu, reducing pressure on the existing road network. It is also expected to cut travel time between several parts of the state and Patna, particularly for residents of areas with limited connectivity.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Nitish Setu in Vaishali district. Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and others present here. (Source: DD News) https://t.co/vrKXd3F5tW — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026

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Raghopur Diara Residents To Benefit From Improved Connectivity

Raghopur Diara in Vaishali district is among the areas expected to gain significantly from the project.

Surrounded by the Ganga, the region has faced connectivity challenges, making travel to Patna and access to essential services difficult for residents.

The new bridge is expected to provide a more convenient route to hospitals, educational institutions and other facilities in the state capital, the government release said.

Nitish Setu Naming Triggers BJP-JD(U)-RJD Political Row

The decision to name the bridge after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has triggered a political confrontation between the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance and the opposition RJD.

RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav questioned the naming decision, alleging that the BJP was attempting to suggest that Nitish Kumar's political career had come to an end.

"It is well known that when a person is alive, his statues are not erected nor are bridges named after him. So, maybe, they are trying to send across the message that Nitish Kumar is politically finished," PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

Yadav also claimed that the RJD had previously proposed naming the bridge after Akshayvat Rai, a freedom fighter associated with former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

JD(U) Rejects RJD's Claim Over Bridge Project

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary dismissed the RJD's attempt to claim recognition for the project.

The JD(U) leader questioned the significance being attached to the opposition's demand and rejected the argument that Yadav's tenure as deputy chief minister, when he held the road construction portfolio, entitled the RJD to credit.

The project was originally commissioned by Nitish Kumar in 2012, during his tenure as Bihar chief minister. However, construction began only in 2015.