Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra: Entertainment industry now values ideas over connections.

Low-budget film

She navigated a once-niche industry without family connections.

Aims to diversify English-language roles like her Hindi career.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas believes the entertainment world is undergoing a major transformation, with creative ideas increasingly outweighing industry connections. Speaking during a session at the Cannes Lions conference in France, the actor reflected on how opportunities for filmmakers and performers have expanded dramatically compared with when she first entered the business.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Why Her Engagement To Abhishek Bachchan Ended Before Marriage

‘Ideas Are Your Currency’

Talking about the impact that the low-budget horror film Obsession, Chopra Jonas said the current entertainment landscape offers unprecedented opportunities for creators.

She said, "I feel like if you have an idea, shoot it, put it on YouTube, and it can become 'Obsession,' the movie that just came out," Chopra said. "What a wonderful time to be an entertainer, to be in the entertainment business, because ideas are your currency."

According to the actor, the success of projects like Obsession demonstrates how traditional barriers that once limited access to the industry are steadily disappearing.

Looking Back At An Industry That Felt Out Of Reach

Chopra Jonas also reflected on her own journey into cinema, revealing that she entered the profession without any family background in the field.

"My parents were doctors, so none of us had any idea how to navigate film," she said.

Describing the entertainment industry she encountered at the beginning of her career, she said that opportunities were once far more restricted.

"It used to be such a niche industry when I first started. If you wanted to get into filmmaking, you had to figure out what department you wanted to be in," she said, according to Variety.

Breaking Global Misconceptions About Indian Cinema

The actor recalled being told that Indian films would struggle to achieve the same worldwide reach as Hollywood productions because they were not made in English.

"I was told that Indian cinema would never be as global as Hollywood because we're not English-language, and not everybody understands whatever language our movies might be in, whether Hindi, Telugu, Marathi or anything else," she said.

ALSO READ: How To Watch Obsession On OTT? Buy, Rent And Streaming Details

A New Chapter In Her English-Language Career

Having recently featured in streaming projects including Citadel and Heads of State, the actor said she now wants to bring the same range of experiences from her Hindi-language career into her English-language work.

"In my Hindi-language career, I've worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I've told amazing stories and done a variety of genres," she said. "Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven't really done that as much."

She described this ambition as her next phase of reinvention, focused on expanding the variety of stories and characters she takes on internationally.

(With inputs from ANI)